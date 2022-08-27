How the Find My app became an accidental friendship fixture

For Jade Calvin-Nau, 24, Find My helps her remain connected with friends. In college, the app was as much about safety as it was about socialising. She and her friends checked it to make sure everybody got home safe after a night out or to see whether they could meet up.

“Everybody knew where everybody was at all times,” she said. “There was no reason for anybody to be like, ‘Where you at?’ You could just check.”

After she graduated, Calvin-Nau’s map on Find My opened up to a constellation of contact icons scattered across the country. She shares her location with 18 people. From her apartment in Binghamton, New York, she said she typically checked the app five times a day and played “a fun little guessing game” of where everybody was.

“It’s like social media,” she said. “You clock in, you check it. I refresh it like I refresh Twitter.”

Olive Okoro, 19, uses Find My to fortify friendships. She shares her location with about a dozen friends she most trusts. Apple’s texting service, iMessage, tells users when somebody starts and stops sharing locations with them, and vice versa.

The notification about starting is “a privilege”, Okoro said. The one about stopping, though, “feels like a stab”, she said. “It’s actually like, ‘You hate my guts.’”

This summer, when Okoro fell out with two friends, her first act of digital severance was not to block their phone numbers or to unfollow them on social media, but to stop sharing her location. She didn’t want them to know whether she was at home in Dallas or at school in College Station, Texas – or where she was at all.

“When that friendship is no longer there, I immediately take my location back,” she said.

The fear of missing out, typically fostered by social media, can extend to Find My because location sharing reveals how and with whom people spend their time, said Amanda Lenhart, who studies how technology affects families at the technology research nonprofit Data & Society. That increased awareness “can be troubling and emotionally difficult”, she said.

“If you can see where your friends are and what they’re doing, you can also see when they’re gathering and you’re not there,” Lenhart said. “It gives the window that social media has into the activities of people that we like, which can include them doing things without you.”

Karine Irwin, 22, from El Paso, Texas, has had a rocky relationship with Find My. In 2019, she saw a former friend was at the home of somebody she was interested in. She drove there and wrote a note that said, “Guess who saw you”, then signed her name and left it at his front door. Soon after, Irwin, her former friend and their mutual friends fell out.

“I wouldn’t have found out if I wasn’t using it,” she said. “Now, I see it as a blessing. But at the time, it definitely didn’t feel that way.”

Aside from that incident, Irwin said, she noticed other behavioural concerns caused by Find My as pandemic restrictions eased. When the five friends she shares her location with began appearing in places that weren’t their homes, it made her anxious – not only about missing out but also about their safety. Her therapist recently suggested deleting Find My.

“She thinks I have a little bit of an obsession,” Irwin said. But, she added, she felt safe knowing where her friends were, and knowing her friends knew where she was.

“I don’t think I would be able to delete it,” she said.

