Instagram Stories giving you unwanted deja vu? Here’s how to fix that

If you found yourself in a time loop-esque situation while using Instagram recently, you're not alone.

Since Tuesday (Jun 14), users have reported experiencing a glitch that forces them to have to re-watch someone's past Stories whenever that person post a new one.

Normally, once you've already seen someone’s older Stories, that person would only reappear on your feed if they posted something new. Say you already skipped past your friend's series of mirror selfies earlier in the day. When he pops back up on your feed later that evening, you should only see his newer Stories of his dinner date.

However, with the glitch, if you opened his Stories, you would have to sit through all the mirror selfies, and then watch his newer posts.

Users took to social media to air their frustrations, or in true Internet fashion, crack jokes about it, with references to the movie Groundhog Day in which the characters were stuck in a time loop. Some users called it charity work to stop posting new Stories while the glitch was active.