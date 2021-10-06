How to make your own Squid Game dalgona candy (no online kit required)

First, it was dalgona coffee (remember those "circuit breaker" days?). Now, thanks to the hit South Korean drama Squid Game, it’s dalgona candy.

Immortalised as the high-stakes children’s game in the third episode, the brittle honeycomb thins were given out to the participants in the show, who had to pick shapes out of their dalgona sweets with needles. Break the shape and there were no sweet endings for them.

In real life, those who succeed in picking out the shapes get rewarded with another wafer-thin honeycomb by the vendor. And since the little game involves using a toothpick, the sweet is also known as ppopgi, meaning to pick.