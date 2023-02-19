How multicurrency accounts like Revolut take the bite out of spending money abroad

Jet lag aside, almost nothing can dull that post-vacation glow more than a huge credit card bill packed with inscrutable foreign transaction fees.

In April, Lise Boissiere, a frequent traveller, decided she’d had enough of those unexpected buzzkills. Boissiere, who lives in London and works in human resources, decided to follow friends’ advice and open a multicurrency account. These types of accounts allow travellers to exchange their money at more favourable rates and with little to no transaction fees. They can then hold the money in various currencies and spend it using their phone or a card in the currency of whatever country they’re visiting.

Boissiere signed up for Revolut, one of the most popular online providers of these accounts, and was approved in six minutes, she said. Now she uses the Revolut app to pay for everything from croissants in France to Ubers in Spain. “It’s been transformative,” Boissiere said. “I could have saved myself lots of money by using it sooner.”

Tourists travelling abroad have long struggled to weigh the advantages and disadvantages of credit cards, debit cards and currency exchanges – worse rates and lower fees versus better rates and higher fees. Now, multicurrency accounts are changing the calculus.

Even though some credit and debit cards waive foreign transaction fees, multicurrency accounts often have more favourable exchange rates, said Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst with the financial advice service Bankrate.com in New York. At the end of January, US$10 would get Revolut users S$12.29, while Visa customers would get S$11.43. But once Visa’s typical three per cent foreign transaction fee was factored in, they would get S$8.01.

Multicurrency accounts really stand out in contrast to cash, Rossman said. “Those exchange rates can be much worse, especially at airports and in tourist centers,” he said. “I think that’s the legacy model they’re looking to displace.”

Revolut, which currently has 26 million users, is only one of the services that offer these accounts. Other options include Wise (formerly TransferWise), Chime and Monito, as well as more traditional institutions like Citibank, HSBC and East West Bank (though the bigger banks may charge steep monthly fees and have high minimum balance requirements).

Online services like Revolut and Wise have ceilings on how much you can withdraw from ATMs at no charge, and there are limits on how much and when currency exchanges can be made with no fees. These accounts also may not have the fraud and dispute protections of standard credit and debit cards.