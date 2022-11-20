How to prepare for life after Twitter if you're thinking of deleting your account

The first lesson is to always have an exit strategy – a plan for what to do with your data and contacts – in case things go awry.

Lesson two is to avoid over-investing time and energy on any one social media site; hedge your bets by posting on multiple platforms that serve your needs.

And finally, remember that there was life before any of these social media apps, including Twitter. That will make it easier to forge a path forward.

Let’s unpack how to do all of that.

PLAN AN EXIT STRATEGY

With any tech service, I always advise having a plan for pulling out your data, including your old photos and musings, in case something changes that makes you unhappy.

For Twitter, follow the steps listed on its site to download a copy of your account data. You could then take actions like deleting sensitive information, such as direct messages.

Bear in mind that if you delete a direct message, it will disappear only on your end; the other people in the conversation also need to delete it.

Once all parties involved have deleted the conversation, Twitter is expected to purge it from its servers within about 10 days, according to a person familiar with the product, who asked not to be named for fear of retribution. Musk did not respond to a request for comment on whether he would continue that policy.

Twitter, which laid off its public relations team, did not respond to a request for comment.

Your Twitter timeline is simpler to manage. Tools like Semiphemeral automate the process of purging all your tweets from a specific period, such as those that are older than 30 days.

Whatever you do, though, resist deactivating your Twitter account, several security experts said. In the past, Twitter gave public figures a blue check mark once they had shown the company proof of their identities.