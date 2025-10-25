Here's how you can solve (almost) any problems in 5 steps

Frances Frei, a professor at Harvard Business School, and Anne Morriss, a leadership adviser for Fortune 500 companies, are co-authors of the book Move Fast And Fix Things. They also host Fixable, a podcast in which they solve a caller’s problem in 30 minutes or less. Here are the five steps they recommend to arrive at a decision.

IDENTIFY THE ROOT CAUSE

What people view as the problem is often just a symptom of a deeper issue, Frei and Morriss explained. So start by asking yourself: What is this problem really about? What emotions does this problem bring up? And what’s underneath those feelings?

Keep going “one layer deeper” when asking yourself why, Frei said. Aim for at least three layers, she added.

GATHER INFORMATION TO CRAFT A ‘GOOD-ENOUGH’ PLAN

Once you’ve identified the actual problem, Frei and Morriss suggest collecting information so you can get a full picture of it.

Dr Sue Varma, a clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at NYU Langone Health, has a few questions to help you gather intel: What will I have to do to solve this problem? What’s getting in the way? What is the cost of my indecision?

Once you have enough information, begin to brainstorm potential strategies.

SEEK DIFFERENT PERSPECTIVES

Get opinions from outside your inner circle for a more balanced view of the problem, Frei and Morriss suggested, and they may yield solutions you haven’t thought of.

CREATE A STORY ABOUT THE CHANGE YOU’LL MAKE

Next, put together what Frei and Morriss call a “change narrative”, a story about the effect that your decision will have.

A good change story has three parts, Morriss said: Past, present and future. So craft one about your problem. Use “vivid and specific terms”, Morriss said, and frame the future path in optimistic language.

MAKE THE LEAP

Once you’ve gone through the previous steps, it’s time to jump. Act on your decision with a sense of urgency, Frei said. It’s okay if you don’t feel entirely assured about your decision, Morriss said, adding that “confidence is a byproduct of action”.

And your next step doesn’t have to be dramatic or life-changing to count. Just break out of an endless loop of dithering, Frei and Morriss told me.

By Jancee Dunn © The New York Times Company

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.