How to use AI for family time: From planning meals to finding gifts

Weekly meal planning is a major chore, and gift giving can be daunting, with various birthdays and holidays throughout the year. And any adult who has read books for children knows that it can become repetitive, and the books aren’t always relatable to a child’s situation or growing pains.

Here’s how AI can help.

MEAL-PLANNING SUPERPOWERS

Foodies and private chefs have been enthusiastically using AI to sketch out comprehensive meal plans that consider people’s preferences and dietary restrictions. (Cooks are less gung ho about AI-generated recipes, which can be a disaster if a bot screws up.)

It turns out that brainstorming meals is a borderline superpower for a chatbot like ChatGPT or Bing. As always, the more detailed you are with your requests, the better.

For example, a private chef posting on Reddit shared an example of a prompt asking for a three-day meal plan for a diabetic vegan with a nut allergy.

I asked ChatGPT for a meal plan formatted in a printer-friendly chart that can be stuck on the refrigerator. Here is my prompt:

Act as a private chef. I have a family of two, me and my wife. Plan meals for us for five days, including breakfast, snacks, lunch and dinner. We like Chinese, Japanese, Thai and Italian food. I like meat; my wife prefers chicken and seafood. We have no restrictions. We are trying to shed a few pounds after the pandemic.

The chatbot answered with: Certainly, here is a five-day meal plan tailored to your new preferences, incorporating Chinese, Japanese, Thai, and Italian cuisines, while keeping the meals lean and healthy for weight loss.

It listed a breakfast, lunch and dinner, and two snacks, for each day.