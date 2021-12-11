How to use your phone’s privacy-protection tools so personal data doesn’t get compromised

Your phone’s location services feature can pinpoint your whereabouts on a map, which is vital for things like providing driving directions. However, in recent versions of iOS and Android, you can share an approximate location instead of a precise one for slightly more privacy.

On an iOS 15 device, open the Settings app and go to Privacy, then to Location Services and then System Services. Here, you can disable or enable location services and control which third-party apps (including Google’s software) can use your coordinates – or when they have permission to use that information. Scroll all the way down the list and select System Services to see how the iPhone uses your location, like collecting your “significant locations” such as your home address; you can turn this off or wipe the history if you find it invasive.

On a phone running Android 12, open the Settings app and tap Location to open the controls and to see which apps have permission to use your location. Tap Location Services to get to more settings; you can also manage the Location History setting that records your wanderings. (Google’s business model includes serving up customised ads and services based on your personal information, so your user experience may be affected.)