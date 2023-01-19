Google Pay’s Chinese New Year social game Huat Pals back for 3rd year

Google Pay’s social game Huat Pals is back for its third edition and this year, users can look forward to collecting in-game goodies and earning rewards in fun ways when they use the app. The game runs from now until Feb 5.

Start by collecting goodies – Carrot, Tart, Drink, Decor, Ingot – with any eligible transactions (up to a maximum of five times each day) made over the next two weeks.

These include eligible transactions above S$5 to merchants via tap to pay, paying via FavePay QR, paying via PayNow QR or UEN and by purchasing movie tickets via the Google Pay app.

You can also get goodies by splitting an expense with at least two people and receiving a minimum of S$3 from each of them, or by gifting goodies to friends.