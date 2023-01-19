Google Pay’s Chinese New Year social game Huat Pals back for 3rd year
Players can collect goodies and win prizes when they make any eligible transactions using Google Pay over the next two weeks.
Google Pay’s social game Huat Pals is back for its third edition and this year, users can look forward to collecting in-game goodies and earning rewards in fun ways when they use the app. The game runs from now until Feb 5.
Start by collecting goodies – Carrot, Tart, Drink, Decor, Ingot – with any eligible transactions (up to a maximum of five times each day) made over the next two weeks.
These include eligible transactions above S$5 to merchants via tap to pay, paying via FavePay QR, paying via PayNow QR or UEN and by purchasing movie tickets via the Google Pay app.
You can also get goodies by splitting an expense with at least two people and receiving a minimum of S$3 from each of them, or by gifting goodies to friends.
Once all five goodies have been collected, users stand a chance to win one of three prizes: A scratch card with values up to S$88.88, a Pixel Pro worth S$1,299 and a pair of Pixel Buds Pro worth S$299.
A new feature this year is the Huat Scanner. Using image recognition technology, users are tasked to use the Google Pay app to scan items they will come across during house-visits – think red packets, oranges, pineapples, coffee cups and paper lanterns. Each successful scan will earn players a goodie or partner vouchers from local merchants such as Flash Coffee and Guardian.
Finally, you can also win rewards from brands like Fairprice, Klook and Sephora by answering Huat Riddles. Both Huat Scanner and Huat Riddles will be made available at random times each day. Check out the homepage to look out for unique challenges of the day.
Said Su Mei Teh, Google Pay’s Head of APAC Product Operations & Strategy: “As people resume house visits, we have also expanded the social factor of our festive game with new Huat Pals, new in-app games such as Huat Scanner and more bountiful rewards made possible by our network of merchant partners. We look forward to celebrating this special season with Singaporeans as users continue to pay, scan, and connect via Google Pay.”