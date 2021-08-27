Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo
Why Huawei’s MatePad 11 could be that portable tablet you’re looking for
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Living

Why Huawei’s MatePad 11 could be that portable tablet you’re looking for

Multi-device interaction, along with its stunning display and value, makes the PC-like MatePad 11 the perfect gadget for content creators.

Why Huawei’s MatePad 11 could be that portable tablet you’re looking for
Huawei's new MatePad 11. (Photo: Huawei)
Maxine Koh
27 Aug 2021 03:34PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 03:34PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

In the market for a portable alternative to a laptop? At just 485g, Huawei’s MatePad 11 promises users a PC-like experience.

Huawei’s latest offering brings with it brand new features and enough battery life to last you a full day. The Chinese tech giant announced the launch of the MatePad 11 earlier this year, along with the MatePad Pro. 

Now that it’s officially available in stores, here’s what you can expect from Huawei’s most versatile tablet yet. 

Huawei MatePad 11 supports Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration, which allows users to connect with their Huawei laptops to work as a second screen. (Photo: Huawei)

Under the hood, the MatePad 11 is Huawei’s first tablet to support a 120 Hz refresh rate. This means users can expect faster and smoother display capabilities.

Paired with its DCI-P3 colour gamut feature, its 10.95-inch display delivers sharper graphics for high frame rate videos, without compromising on colour. Whether you’re browsing the web or playing games, you can expect the same stunning visuals throughout.

And not to worry if you’re conscious about blue light exposure. Certified by TUV Rheinland labs, the tablet is built to be gentle on users’ eyes while working on the tablet for hours. 

The tablet also guarantees users an immersive audio experience, thanks to its Harmon Kardon quad-speaker system. That, and improved responsiveness, even as you multitask on a single screen. 

Huawei MateView enables seamless collaboration across smartphones, notebooks, desktop computers and tablets. (Photo: Huawei)

As part of the first range of tablets running on Huawei’s new operating system, HarmonyOS, the MatePro 11 allows for multi-device interaction. With it, you can link up your tablet as a secondary screen or use it as a portable monitor for your PC. Better yet, you can instantly transfer files from your phone using the tablet’s collaboration function.

The launch of the MatePro 11 is accompanied by upgrades to Huawei’s M-Pencil. The 2nd gen pencil will offer users improved accuracy, responsiveness and sensitivity for an overall better drawing experience. Most notable of its upgrades is the ability to transform handwritten content into text in real time, making your notes and drawings easily searchable. 

The MatePad 11 is currently available at all Huawei concept stores across Singapore and official online stores, retailing at S$698. It comes bundled with a 2nd gen M-Pencil and smart wireless keyboard.

Source: CNA/mm

Related Topics

technology Huawei

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us