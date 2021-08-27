Why Huawei’s MatePad 11 could be that portable tablet you’re looking for

In the market for a portable alternative to a laptop? At just 485g, Huawei’s MatePad 11 promises users a PC-like experience.

Huawei’s latest offering brings with it brand new features and enough battery life to last you a full day. The Chinese tech giant announced the launch of the MatePad 11 earlier this year, along with the MatePad Pro.

Now that it’s officially available in stores, here’s what you can expect from Huawei’s most versatile tablet yet.