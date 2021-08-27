Why Huawei’s MatePad 11 could be that portable tablet you’re looking for
Multi-device interaction, along with its stunning display and value, makes the PC-like MatePad 11 the perfect gadget for content creators.
In the market for a portable alternative to a laptop? At just 485g, Huawei’s MatePad 11 promises users a PC-like experience.
Huawei’s latest offering brings with it brand new features and enough battery life to last you a full day. The Chinese tech giant announced the launch of the MatePad 11 earlier this year, along with the MatePad Pro.
Now that it’s officially available in stores, here’s what you can expect from Huawei’s most versatile tablet yet.
Under the hood, the MatePad 11 is Huawei’s first tablet to support a 120 Hz refresh rate. This means users can expect faster and smoother display capabilities.
Paired with its DCI-P3 colour gamut feature, its 10.95-inch display delivers sharper graphics for high frame rate videos, without compromising on colour. Whether you’re browsing the web or playing games, you can expect the same stunning visuals throughout.
And not to worry if you’re conscious about blue light exposure. Certified by TUV Rheinland labs, the tablet is built to be gentle on users’ eyes while working on the tablet for hours.
The tablet also guarantees users an immersive audio experience, thanks to its Harmon Kardon quad-speaker system. That, and improved responsiveness, even as you multitask on a single screen.
As part of the first range of tablets running on Huawei’s new operating system, HarmonyOS, the MatePro 11 allows for multi-device interaction. With it, you can link up your tablet as a secondary screen or use it as a portable monitor for your PC. Better yet, you can instantly transfer files from your phone using the tablet’s collaboration function.
The launch of the MatePro 11 is accompanied by upgrades to Huawei’s M-Pencil. The 2nd gen pencil will offer users improved accuracy, responsiveness and sensitivity for an overall better drawing experience. Most notable of its upgrades is the ability to transform handwritten content into text in real time, making your notes and drawings easily searchable.
The MatePad 11 is currently available at all Huawei concept stores across Singapore and official online stores, retailing at S$698. It comes bundled with a 2nd gen M-Pencil and smart wireless keyboard.