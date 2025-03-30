This insect-loving Singaporean is on a mission to make you see bugs differently through her art

Wendy Zhang’s love for insects knows no bounds. She has a freezer compartment full of dead insects, allows wasps to nest in her home, has a beetle tattoo on her arm and keeps a bucket list of insects she dreams of seeing in her lifetime. Among them: the world’s biggest insects, like the titan beetle of the Amazon rainforest, which defends itself with sharp spines and powerful jaws.

Even when she travels, insects are a key part of the itinerary. In Myanmar, while backpacking, she insisted on visiting an insect farm – despite suffering from food poisoning. In Laos, for sheer fun, she and her partner spent an evening flipping over dozens of dried-up cow dung piles to examine the local dung beetles.