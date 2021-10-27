Need another way to express your creativity? Instagram Reels is now in Singapore

Instagram Reels has finally landed in Singapore. In line with its move towards video sharing, Instagram introduced Reels in Singapore on Wednesday (Oct 27) - allowing users to create and edit short-form videos of up to 60 seconds.

The video sharing update brings with it a host of video editing tools, including speed adjustment, adding timed text or stickers and transitions. Another feature is Superbeat + Dynamic/3D lyrics, where you can apply special effects to the beat of your music and display on-screen song lyrics.