There's a magic school at Orchard Towers and I tried being a magician for an hour – here's how it went
CNA Lifestyle recently stopped by Institute Illusions to see if we could unlock our inner David Copperfield. Or at least do a card trick.
“There's no way four aces will actually turn up,” I told the pompadoured man in front of me, half dismissively and half out of curiosity.
We were at Institute Illusions, a new magic school and theatre at Orchard Towers offering live shows and magic lessons. I was there for the latter – albeit an extremely condensed version.
Moments earlier, the man – award-winning magician and Institute Illusions founder Tommillusions – had laid out two sets of faced-down cards, split from a deck I had randomly cut.
We then divided our respective sets into four piles in front of us, eight piles in total, each of us free to decide how many cards to place in each pile.
Completely random.
When he was done, Tommillusions flipped over the top card of each of his four piles.
Four kings.
It was a feat that had already left me impressed. But then came the finisher.
“Would you like to make a bet? Do you think your cards can beat mine?” asked Tommillusions.
Now, I’ve watched enough episodes of Criss Angel Mindfreak to know that, yes, my cards will somehow end up beating his.
But still, I didn't want to take that bet because, logically, there was no way I would pull four aces. Again, every move up to that point had been completely random.
And yet, the top cards on all four of my piles were aces.
Like magic.
"Now let’s teach you how to do that,” said Tommillusions, with the warmth of Dumbledore and the charm of the Horsemen from Now You See Me.
LEARNING MAGIC AT INSTITUTE ILLUSIONS
Institute Illusions currently offers one-hour lessons for kids, between the ages of six and twelve, where they can learn two magic skills per session, with over 15 skills across their rotating programme.
A cursory look at Institute Illusions' website shows glowing reviews for these lessons, with parents praising how fun they are and how the lessons have inspired the children to pick up and practise magic skills on their own.
So it really is a testament to Tommillusions' patience when he had to spend 60 minutes teaching me – someone with horrific motor-skill coordination – repeatedly struggle with shuffling techniques that were easy for children.
Remember the magic act at the beginning of this article?
When I attempted it with Tommillusions' guidance, the magic act actually went nicely – albeit without the smoothness and flair of a professional magician.
When I took my act solo at home, I genuinely lost track of all my ace cards.
And remember how I said students could learn two magic skills per session?
Yeah, well, I have completely forgotten everything related to that second skill.
Clearly, it's going to take some work to turn me into the next David Copperfield. Heck, it will probably be a challenge to even level up to Gob from Arrested Development.
But that's the beauty of it.
Though I flopped spectacularly, those 60 minutes at Institute Illusions were some of the most fun times I had recently.
There’s an innate joy in trying to perform magic yourself that simply can’t be replicated by watching someone else do it on a screen.
I may have flopped but I walked away from that hour with something far more valuable than a perfectly executed card trick: a newfound appreciation for the craft and a deeper curiosity about how magic works – my magic tutorial-filled YouTube algorithm being a testament to that.
MEET TOMMILLUSIONS
Tommillusions, whose real name is Tommy Chiang, began diving into the world of magic at the age of 19. Like many magicians, magic started out as a hobby before becoming his vocation. To practise, he would read books and purchase DVDs of magic tutorials.
“I'll be looking at them over and over again and then practising in real-time to myself,” he recounted.
Eventually, he practised with his family members – something he admitted was “a very bad move”, but not for the reasons you might think.
“Let's be honest, as supportive as they can be, they're not going to believe you [can actually do magic],” he chuckled.
As such, Tommillusions took his skills to the streets “just to build up courage and train”. Among his spots was the bridge at Clarke Quay, where he got a friend to record his practice sessions with strangers.
He went professional after being invited to attend the Singapore Street Festival Fantabulous Magic Challenge in 2014, in which he won best performer.
Now, being a magician is his full-time career, with Tommillusions' portfolio comprising numerous accolades at competitions, as well as a multitude of performances at events.
BEING AT INSTITUTE ILLUSIONS
This year, at the age of 39, he had set his sights on a new challenge: running a magic school.
Launched on April 10 this year, Institute Illusions is located on the third floor of Orchard Towers, near the flight of escalators.
Why Orchard Towers of all places? He says that the location is centralised, convenient and close to hotels.
The space at Institute Illusions is pretty cosy, with the reception area displaying various artefacts and posters of renowned magicians, including David Devant and Doug Henning.
At the performance space, you’ll find a spacious stage, complete with an LED wall and professional lighting effects. Guests can relax on roomy, plush seats and, overall, the place is family-friendly, with live shows and lessons that are suitable for young children.
Beyond the one-hour lessons, Institute Illusions will also host several magic camps later this year, with some lasting three full days.
So what does the future hold for the school?
According to Tommillusions, he wanted Institute Illusions to be a space where he could teach people “the real foundations” of magic.
In the event that his students were to pursue magic as a career or hobby in the future, “at least their foundations are not wrong, and they get to execute and do the magic much more gracefully”.
“If they want to go competitive, we will be very glad to prepare them to go overseas for magic competitions,” he said, adding that the school was open to running their own local competitions.
Well, time to start training.
Institute Ilusions is located at #03-37, 400 Orchard Road, Orchard Towers, Singapore 238875. Their list of lessons and shows is available on this website.