Apple and Issey Miyake to release iPhone Pocket – a knitted phone sleeve that starts from US$149.95

If you're looking for a new, eye-catching way to carry around your iPhone and have at least US$149.95 (around S$195) to spare, you're in luck. Apple announced on Tuesday (Nov 11) that it has collaborated with Japanese fashion brand Issey Miyake on a new special-edition accessory, the iPhone Pocket.

True to its name, the iPhone Pocket is a sleeve that's meant to fit an iPhone. In a press release, Apple said that the iPhone Pocket was inspired by the concept of "a piece of cloth" and boasts a ribbed open structure.

The short-strap version (US$149.95) of the iPhone Pocket comes in eight colours (lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon and black) while the long-strap version (US$229.95) comes in three (sapphire, cinnamon and black).