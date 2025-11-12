Apple and Issey Miyake to release iPhone Pocket – a knitted phone sleeve that starts from US$149.95
Apple has collaborated with Japanese fashion brand Issey Miyake on the upcoming iPhone Pocket – a "3D-knitted construction" that's designed to fit an iPhone.
If you're looking for a new, eye-catching way to carry around your iPhone and have at least US$149.95 (around S$195) to spare, you're in luck. Apple announced on Tuesday (Nov 11) that it has collaborated with Japanese fashion brand Issey Miyake on a new special-edition accessory, the iPhone Pocket.
True to its name, the iPhone Pocket is a sleeve that's meant to fit an iPhone. In a press release, Apple said that the iPhone Pocket was inspired by the concept of "a piece of cloth" and boasts a ribbed open structure.
The short-strap version (US$149.95) of the iPhone Pocket comes in eight colours (lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon and black) while the long-strap version (US$229.95) comes in three (sapphire, cinnamon and black).
You can carry the iPhone Pocket in many ways: As a handheld item, tied to bags or worn directly on the body.
In a statement, Molly Anderson, Apple’s vice president of industrial design, said: “Apple and Issey Miyake share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity and delight. This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas and is a natural accompaniment to our products.
“The colour palette of iPhone Pocket was intentionally designed to mix and match with all our iPhone models and colours – allowing users to create their own personalised combination. Its recognisable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and favourite everyday items.”
Online reception towards the iPhone Pocket has been mostly negative, with many users criticising its high price and others unfavourably comparing it to the "mankini" worn by Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat in the 2006 film.
The iPhone Pocket is available for purchase from Friday at selected Apple stores and on Apple's website in locations such as France, Japan and Singapore.