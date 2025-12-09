Isetan Nex to close in April 2026, leaving Scotts as sole Isetan outlet in Singapore

The social media accounts of shopping mall Nex announced on Monday (Dec 8) that its Isetan store will be shutting down in April 2026, adding that "new and exciting offerings" will be coming soon.

The post read: "After 15 wonderful years at Nex, Isetan will be closing its doors in April 2026. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Isetan for their unwavering support and partnership over the years."

The news comes about a month after Isetan Tampines' closure. At the time, a spokesperson for Isetan said that the decision for the outlet's closure was made "in light of evolving market conditions and part of a broader strategic move to realign [their] operations for long-term sustainability and growth".