Isetan Nex to close in April 2026, leaving Scotts as sole Isetan outlet in Singapore
On Monday (Dec 8), the social media accounts of the shopping mall Nex announced that its Isetan outlet will be closing its doors in April 2026.
The social media accounts of shopping mall Nex announced on Monday (Dec 8) that its Isetan store will be shutting down in April 2026, adding that "new and exciting offerings" will be coming soon.
The post read: "After 15 wonderful years at Nex, Isetan will be closing its doors in April 2026. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Isetan for their unwavering support and partnership over the years."
The news comes about a month after Isetan Tampines' closure. At the time, a spokesperson for Isetan said that the decision for the outlet's closure was made "in light of evolving market conditions and part of a broader strategic move to realign [their] operations for long-term sustainability and growth".
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to Nex for a statement.
Isetan first opened in Singapore in 1972, at Apollo Hotel on Havelock Road. Over the years, it has closed numerous stores, including Isetan Jurong in 2020 and Isetan Katong in 2022.
With this, Isetan Scotts at Orchard Road will be the Japanese department chain's sole outlet in Singapore.