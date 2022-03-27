Meet the ‘misfit’ artist who dreamt up ART-ZOO, Singapore’s coolest giant inflatable playgrounds

If you were to mention the name Jackson Tan to any designer or design buff in Singapore, you would almost certainly hear a healthy amount of reverence when they described his works or projects.

Tan, along with three friends – Alvin Tan, Melvin Chee and William Chan – founded the art and design collective known as PHUNK back in December 1994. Jackson was 22 years old at the time, and fresh from LASALLE College of the Arts.

PHUNK was the rock and roll agency every cool kid wanted to be a part of. They worked with MTV. They had art exhibitions overseas. They were the youngest recipients ever of the Presidents Design Award Designer of the Year award back in 2007. They worked with The Rolling Stones! Over the last three decades, they’ve inspired a generation of creatives here in Singapore.

In addition to PHUNK, Tan has also founded two additional practices, BLACK and METHODOLOGY. And in 2017, he unveiled ART-ZOO, an interactive art piece that has been visited by almost a million people.