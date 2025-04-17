Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Living

Popular Nintendo pop-up returning to Jewel Changi Airport from Apr 25
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Living

Popular Nintendo pop-up returning to Jewel Changi Airport from Apr 25

Singapore is the only location outside Japan to have these official paraphernalia from beloved Nintendo video games, such as Super Mario, Animal Crossing and The Legend Of Zelda.

Popular Nintendo pop-up returning to Jewel Changi Airport from Apr 25

The popular Nintendo pop-up store will be returning to Jewel Changi Airport from Apr 25 to Jul 24, 2025. Patrons can also look forward to a Mario Kart circuit challenge around Jewel. (Photo: Nintendo)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Grace Yeoh
Grace Yeoh
17 Apr 2025 12:31PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Can't find time to travel to Japan to stock up on Nintendo merch? Just travel to Jewel Changi Airport (for now).

Nintendo's popular pop-up store, previously at Jewel Changi in 2023 for its successful inaugural run, will be returning to the mall from Apr 25 to Jul 24 with over 500 items. This includes more than 150 new and exclusive goodies from beloved Nintendo video games. 

Singapore is the only location outside Japan to have these items – such as paraphernalia from Super Mario, Animal Crossing, The Legend Of Zelda, Splatoon and Pikmin. 

    Examples of merchandise from the Super Mario range available at the pop-up. (Photo: Nintendo)
    Examples of merchandise from The Legend of Zelda range. (Photo: Nintendo)
    Examples of merchandise from Animal Crossing range. (Photo: Nintendo)
    Examples of merchandise from Splatoon range. (Photo: Nintendo)
    Examples of merchandise from Pikmin range. (Photo: Nintendo)

    Patrons can also expect Mario Kart-themed installations and photo spots located throughout Jewel Changi from Apr 25 to Jul 24, including a massive Rainbow Road centrepiece.

    Those who complete a stamp rally with six uniquely designed tokens stand to win an exclusive Mario Kart sticker pack  blind box style. 

    There will also be "sure-win" gachapon machines near the Level 1 concierge from Apr 25 to Jul 6, according to Jewel Changi.

    Patrons get to win prizes in these machines by spending a minimum of S$80 at participating stores or purchasing a token for S$6 via the Changi App. Mastercard users get a bonus token. 

    And if you're gunning for another gachapon token, simply share your photos of the Mario Kart installations in Forest Valley on social media and follow Jewel Changi's social media accounts. This photo challenge will take place in May, with exact details to be announced. 

    Source: CNA/gy

    Related Topics

    Nintendo Jewel Changi Airport
    Advertisement

    RECOMMENDED

    Content is loading...
    Advertisement