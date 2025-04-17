Popular Nintendo pop-up returning to Jewel Changi Airport from Apr 25
Singapore is the only location outside Japan to have these official paraphernalia from beloved Nintendo video games, such as Super Mario, Animal Crossing and The Legend Of Zelda.
Can't find time to travel to Japan to stock up on Nintendo merch? Just travel to Jewel Changi Airport (for now).
Nintendo's popular pop-up store, previously at Jewel Changi in 2023 for its successful inaugural run, will be returning to the mall from Apr 25 to Jul 24 with over 500 items. This includes more than 150 new and exclusive goodies from beloved Nintendo video games.
Singapore is the only location outside Japan to have these items – such as paraphernalia from Super Mario, Animal Crossing, The Legend Of Zelda, Splatoon and Pikmin.
Patrons can also expect Mario Kart-themed installations and photo spots located throughout Jewel Changi from Apr 25 to Jul 24, including a massive Rainbow Road centrepiece.
Those who complete a stamp rally with six uniquely designed tokens stand to win an exclusive Mario Kart sticker pack – blind box style.
There will also be "sure-win" gachapon machines near the Level 1 concierge from Apr 25 to Jul 6, according to Jewel Changi.
Patrons get to win prizes in these machines by spending a minimum of S$80 at participating stores or purchasing a token for S$6 via the Changi App. Mastercard users get a bonus token.
And if you're gunning for another gachapon token, simply share your photos of the Mario Kart installations in Forest Valley on social media and follow Jewel Changi's social media accounts. This photo challenge will take place in May, with exact details to be announced.