Popular Nintendo pop-up returning to Jewel Changi Airport from Apr 25

Can't find time to travel to Japan to stock up on Nintendo merch? Just travel to Jewel Changi Airport (for now).

Nintendo's popular pop-up store, previously at Jewel Changi in 2023 for its successful inaugural run, will be returning to the mall from Apr 25 to Jul 24 with over 500 items. This includes more than 150 new and exclusive goodies from beloved Nintendo video games.

Singapore is the only location outside Japan to have these items – such as paraphernalia from Super Mario, Animal Crossing, The Legend Of Zelda, Splatoon and Pikmin.