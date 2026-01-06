TCM brand Eu Yan Sang collaborates with Malaysian fashion designer Jimmy Choo on limited-edition gift set

According to Jimmy Choo, who is also the founder of the acclaimed luxury fashion house of the same name, he wanted "every line and texture to express care, humility and heart".

“When design is done with sincerity, that feeling endures,” he added.

In a statement, Eric Chiu, senior managing director of Eu Yan Sang Singapore and Malaysia, said: “Eu Yan Sang has stood for over a century as a symbol of trust, health, and heritage. Partnering with Jimmy Choo, a fellow master of craft, allows us to reimagine the meaning of thoughtful gifting from the heart in the modern era. This collaboration represents abundance not just in material form, but in spirit and connection.”

Only 100 sets of the Auspicious Harmony gift set will be available in Singapore, each retailing at S$1,888. Interested buyers can call 1800-888-1879 or email eyss.corporatesales [at] euyansang.com.