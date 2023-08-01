Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Living

Inside Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu's modern-European themed condo
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Living

Inside Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu's modern-European themed condo

The couple have always had a thing for modern European and classical design with their first home also sporting a similar look.

Inside Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu's modern-European themed condo

Celebrity couple Qi Yuwu and Joanne Peh. (Photo: YouTube/The Sixides Renovation Channel)

Ilsa Chan
01 Aug 2023 02:55PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

More than a year after settling into their dream home, Joanne Peh, 40, and Qi Yuwu, 46, are finally giving us a glimpse into Casa Qi.

The couple and their two kids, whom the public knows only as Baby Qi, eight, and Qi Didi, six, moved into their resale condo in the east in 2022 after more than a year of renovations.

The apartment boasts a modern-European theme with cornices and wainscoted cabinets, chandeliers and elegant classical furnishings.

It also features a number of pieces from British luxury furniture label Christopher Guy, which the couple like for the "romantic European look".

The brand is known for its elegant pieces and iconic “Chris-cross” furniture-leg design.

The dining table and chairs. (Photo: YouTube/Christopher Guy)

The couple revealed in a YouTube video by renovation platform, The Sixides, that they’ve always had a thing for modern European and classical design. Their first home also sported a similar look.

Their interior designer, Astley Ng, looked to black-and-white colonial houses for inspiration and incorporated lots of white walls and dark brown and grey accents.

The entryway. (Photo: YouTube/Christopher Guy)
The hallway is adorned with marble flooring, flanked by dark walnut engineered wood flooring for a luxe feel.
(Photo: YouTube/The Sixides Renovation Channel)

On both sides of the hallway are living areas which have been segregated into ‘private’ and 'public' spaces.

The former is a play area for the kids and Joanne to do their arts and crafts, while the ‘public’ space is where the family spends their family time.

“One of the things that I knew I must have is a children's play area… Maybe it's like living out my childhood dream because I wish I had an area like that where it's designated for the children to play to make art so even if it gets a little messy, it's okay because it's meant for the kids,” Joanne said.

This is where the Qis display their masterpieces. (Photo: YouTube/The Sixides Renovation Channel)
The living room's plush furnishings and soothing colour palette create a luxurious ambience. (Photo: YouTube/The Sixides Renovation Channel)

All that mod-European style doesn't come cheap.

According to the Christopher Guy website, this sofa retails from S$20,900 while the coffee table costs S$18,400.

Joanne’s own Hogwarts-style study. (Photo: YouTube/The Sixides Renovation Channel)

Another thing Joanne really wanted was a study reminiscent of the Harry Potter library.

With its Chesterfield sofa and full-length dark wood bookshelf, this study would fit right in at Hogwarts.

(Photo: YouTube/Christopher Guy)

Yuwu’s study, on the other hand, has a more Oriental feel.

(Photo: YouTube/The Sixides Renovation Channel)

The dining room is furnished with an elegant brown and cream coloured dining set. 

The table retails for S$19,300 and the chairs, S$3,000 each.

Yuwu's dream kitchen. (Photo: YouTube/The Sixides Renovation Channel)
In contrast, the sleek kitchen, which was inspired by the movie Mr & Mrs Smith, sports an industrial theme, with stainless steel finishes and hi-tech equipment.
(Photo: YouTube/Christopher Guy)
Taking centre stage in the master bedroom is this canopy bed. Shaped like a cocoon, the bed retails from S$20,500.
The powder room. (Photo: YouTube/The Sixides Renovation Channel)

European-style influences are also reflected in the powder room, which features teal and marble walls.

“When I look in interior design magazines, I’ve always liked the whole powder room, half wall and half wallpaper sort of look. And we've never been able to create that because we've never had a powder room before. And now that this house has got a powder room I was like we got to do this, we got to make this work,” said Joanne.

This story was originally published in 8Days. 

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Related:

Source: 8 Days/hq

Related Topics

celebrity renovation Home

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement