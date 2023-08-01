Inside Joanne Peh and Qi Yuwu's modern-European themed condo

More than a year after settling into their dream home, Joanne Peh, 40, and Qi Yuwu, 46, are finally giving us a glimpse into Casa Qi.

The couple and their two kids, whom the public knows only as Baby Qi, eight, and Qi Didi, six, moved into their resale condo in the east in 2022 after more than a year of renovations.

The apartment boasts a modern-European theme with cornices and wainscoted cabinets, chandeliers and elegant classical furnishings.

It also features a number of pieces from British luxury furniture label Christopher Guy, which the couple like for the "romantic European look".

The brand is known for its elegant pieces and iconic “Chris-cross” furniture-leg design.