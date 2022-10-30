The woman behind Chokmah's candy-coloured trays has had an equally colourful career

Thirty-five-year-old Joyce Orollo has an interesting CV. After graduating from the LASALLE College of the Arts, she worked as an interior designer but at her mother's advice, changed careers and became a flight attendant. After doing that for a while, she decided to explore her faith, enrolling in a theology programme with the intention to become a minister.

Today though, Orollo, while still spiritual, is promoting sustainability through her company Chokmah (pronounced hok-mah, meaning "wisdom" in Hebrew). The company, which she started three years ago, produces homeware out of jesmonite, a unique material that can be recast over and over. The business combines Orollo’s background in interior design, her experience working with people and her passion for environmental responsibility. Customers can purchase directly or sign up for her very popular workshops, where they can learn to make their own pieces

WERE CREATIVE PURSUITS SOMETHING THAT WAS ENCOURAGED IN YOUR HOME?

My creative influence mostly comes from my father, who is an architect. Growing up, I would always be around my father while he was working at home. He would pass me his old drafts and designs, and I would use them to draw and colour. At a young age I was already exposed to various design styles. I grew up playing with model houses and was fortunate to see how a design that starts on paper becomes an actual building.

On days when my father was not using the computer for work, he would let me use the Paint software. I could spend hours on it playing around with the colours. Unknowingly, I guess, I grew up designing and it encouraged me to pursue the arts in my secondary school years, which led me to LASALLE College of the Arts, where I graduated with a diploma in interior design.

YOU DABBLED IN A FEW VERY DIFFERENT INDUSTRIES BEFORE STARTING CHOKMAH. HOW DID THAT HAPPEN?

While working in the interior design sector, I really enjoyed interacting with people and designing their homes. It was most fulfilling to see my designs coming to life in this way. However, my mother encouraged me to pursue a career as an air stewardess. I wanted to respect her wishes so I agreed to give it a try.