The Kallang Group's new app offers discounts, perks and chance to win year-long event pass
The Kallang App includes a loyalty programme offering member rewards, exclusive promotions and a chance to win a year-long pass to every event at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The Kallang Group has launched a new mobile app that gives members access to rewards, promotions, event information and exclusive content, the organisation announced on Monday (Jul 13).
Called The Kallang App, it allows users to book facilities, search for available events and activities, and explore the mall directory at The Kallang.
The app includes a free loyalty programme called The Kallang Kaki, which offers members event invitations, discounts and activities that unlock additional rewards.
The Kallang Kaki programme also offers users the chance to win The Kallang Pass, which gives one winner a pair of passes providing year-long access to every event at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium, including sold-out concerts and sporting events.
Member benefits will be refreshed periodically, including exclusive merchandise, Telegram sticker packs, an in-app media gallery and member-only deals at concession stands at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Members can also enjoy promotions such as discounted tickets to the Singapore Tennis Open, which will be held at OCBC Arena from Sep 21 to 27. The offer is available until Jul 27.
From the end of July, app users can submit messages for their favourite artistes and athletes, with selected messages displayed on large screens across The Kallang. The app will also feature rewards that encourage users to go for fitness activities, such as visiting the gym, swimming or kayaking with friends.
The launch comes after The Kallang Group rebranded from Kallang Alive Sport Management in November 2025, while the Singapore Sports Hub was renamed The Kallang as part of a broader effort to reflect the precinct's sporting heritage.
The app's launch also comes as enhancement works continue across the precinct.
The Kallang App is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The organisation said additional features and member benefits will be introduced progressively.