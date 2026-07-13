The Kallang Group's new app offers discounts, perks and chance to win year-long event pass

The Kallang Group has launched a new mobile app that gives members access to rewards, promotions, event information and exclusive content, the organisation announced on Monday (Jul 13).

Called The Kallang App, it allows users to book facilities, search for available events and activities, and explore the mall directory at The Kallang.

The app includes a free loyalty programme called The Kallang Kaki, which offers members event invitations, discounts and activities that unlock additional rewards.

The Kallang Kaki programme also offers users the chance to win The Kallang Pass, which gives one winner a pair of passes providing year-long access to every event at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium, including sold-out concerts and sporting events.

Member benefits will be refreshed periodically, including exclusive merchandise, Telegram sticker packs, an in-app media gallery and member-only deals at concession stands at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Members can also enjoy promotions such as discounted tickets to the Singapore Tennis Open, which will be held at OCBC Arena from Sep 21 to 27. The offer is available until Jul 27.

From the end of July, app users can submit messages for their favourite artistes and athletes, with selected messages displayed on large screens across The Kallang. The app will also feature rewards that encourage users to go for fitness activities, such as visiting the gym, swimming or kayaking with friends.