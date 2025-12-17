Last-minute Christmas gifts? 5 pop-ups for plushies, blind boxes and colourful merch

South Korean lifestyle brand Wiggle Wiggle has opened its largest pop-up yet in Southeast Asia, called the Wiggle Hotel, inviting visitors to “check in” to a whimsical winter wonderland at Plaza Singapura.

Step into a festively decorated hotel lobby and be greeted by the brand’s beloved characters, Wiggle Bear and Little Play Bunny, all dressed in their festive best. Visitors can browse a line-up of Singapore-exclusive festive merch available only at this pop-up, including Christmas ornaments, fruit pots and pouches.

Beyond that are the brand’s well-loved staples, including colourful drinkware, bags, plush accessories and more. There are also plenty of photo-ready backdrops throughout the space, from the hotel “facilities” to the themed “guest rooms”.

Wiggle Hotel pop-up store runs until Jan 4, 2026 at Plaza Singapura, #01-01.