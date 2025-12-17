Last-minute Christmas gifts? 5 pop-ups for plushies, blind boxes and colourful merch
From festive-themed merch to collectible figurines and plushies, these pop-ups offer gifts for almost anyone, along with cute corners for photos, making last-minute Christmas shopping surprisingly fun.
Still hunting for Christmas gifts? Whether you’ve been procrastinating or simply waiting for inspiration to strike, don’t fret. With plushies and blind boxes still going strong (thanks, Pop Mart), gifting something cute has become an easy crowd-pleaser, as there’s always something that appeals to someone – you included.
1. WIGGLE HOTEL
South Korean lifestyle brand Wiggle Wiggle has opened its largest pop-up yet in Southeast Asia, called the Wiggle Hotel, inviting visitors to “check in” to a whimsical winter wonderland at Plaza Singapura.
Step into a festively decorated hotel lobby and be greeted by the brand’s beloved characters, Wiggle Bear and Little Play Bunny, all dressed in their festive best. Visitors can browse a line-up of Singapore-exclusive festive merch available only at this pop-up, including Christmas ornaments, fruit pots and pouches.
Beyond that are the brand’s well-loved staples, including colourful drinkware, bags, plush accessories and more. There are also plenty of photo-ready backdrops throughout the space, from the hotel “facilities” to the themed “guest rooms”.
Wiggle Hotel pop-up store runs until Jan 4, 2026 at Plaza Singapura, #01-01.
2. CARE BEARS POP-UP CHRISTMAS FAIR
This nostalgic 80s character is making a comeback this year. At Marina Square, a Care Bears pop-up brings a colourful wonderland of retro charm and festive cheer. The retail area features a wide spread of merch, including exclusives like plush phone clips, laptop sleeves, themed pouches and umbrellas. Shoppers will also find plush coin pouches, canvas keyrings and smaller collectibles that make easy, cheerful presents.
Aside from shopping, the space is filled with activities and photo-worthy installations, including a glowing Rainbow Archway Path and an 8m plush Christmas tree. Younger ones can jump into ball pits or get creative at an art station with free colouring activities.
Care Bears Pop-up Christmas Fair runs until Jan 4, 2026 at Marina Square, Central Atrium.
3. MINISO X DISNEY'S ZOOTOPIA 2 POP-UP
This massive pop-up at VivoCity celebrates the release of Disney’s Zootopia 2 with a Zootopia World Party. In this collaboration between Miniso and the film, Singapore is one of only 10 cities worldwide hosting the activation, giving fans early access to an exclusive line of merchandise.
If your friends are fans of the movie or simply love animals, this pop-up is a great place to find a gift. Expect plush toys and keychains, blind boxes, lifestyle items and character-themed accessories featuring fan favourites like Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and more.
Miniso x Disney’s Zootopia 2 pop-up runs until Dec 28 at VivoCity, Central Court, Level 1.
4. PLAY MARKET
Local entertainment brand Play Nation has recently opened new Play Market stores at five FairPrice Xtra locations. And while these aren’t pop-up stores, their festive collection is exclusive to this season.
One highlight is the Sanrio Festive Bubbles blind box series, featuring nine buildable baubles that gently light up when shaken. Inside each bauble is a tiny holiday scene with beloved Sanrio friends, from Hello Kitty Jolly Nutcracker and Santa Baby to My Melody Festive Feast and Cosy Corner.
There’s also San-X’s Rilakkuma Festive collection, showcasing plushies dressed in holiday cake-themed outfits featuring fan favourites Rilakkuma and Korilakkuma. For collectors, this line also comes in blind boxes, making them fun, surprise-ready gifts this Christmas.
Play Market stores are located at FairPrice Xtra Ang Mo Kio Hub, JEM, Jurong Point, NEX and VivoCity.
5. MINISO X MOFUSAND POP-UP STORE
Here’s another Miniso collaboration to check out, and this one features the wildly popular Japanese cat character Mofusand. Over at Bugis+, shoppers can explore the adorable Mofusand Ice Cream series, available for a limited time only at this event. The range includes blind boxes, stickers, stationery and plenty of plushies.
For the opening day special, shoppers can receive free Mofusand stickers and even redeem a complimentary Instax photo at the pop-up.
Miniso x Mofusand Ice Cream-themed pop-up runs from Dec 20 to Jan 11, 2026 at Bugis+, Level 2 Atrium.