Last-minute SG Culture Pass activities for Valentine’s Day and CNY week

If you’ve left your Valentine’s Day plans to the last minute, or are looking for fun activities over the Chinese New Year period, the SG Culture Pass might just be your saving grace.

Forget the overdone coffee-and-dinner-date routine. This Valentine’s Day, popular dating app Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) hopes to bring some spice and intention to your dates as it partners with SG Culture Pass for a year-long collaboration. The theme is “Date with intention: Culture brings us closer”, which reframes cultural activities as meaningful, low-pressure date ideas that go beyond the usual dinner or cafe meet-ups. Think: puzzle hunts in quirky neighbourhoods, pottery, perfume-making and cat-filled art jams.

They've rolled out their first batch of 11 promotions, but today, we arm you with the ultimate last-minute guide on SG Culture Pass-friendly date ideas with your Valentine (or Galentine!), or just fun ways to enrich the Chinese New Year period.