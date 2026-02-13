Last-minute SG Culture Pass activities for Valentine’s Day and CNY week
Go beyond the usual dates this Valentine's Day – from puzzle hunts in quirky neighbourhoods and pottery, to perfume-making and cat-filled art jams.
If you’ve left your Valentine’s Day plans to the last minute, or are looking for fun activities over the Chinese New Year period, the SG Culture Pass might just be your saving grace.
Forget the overdone coffee-and-dinner-date routine. This Valentine’s Day, popular dating app Coffee Meets Bagel (CMB) hopes to bring some spice and intention to your dates as it partners with SG Culture Pass for a year-long collaboration. The theme is “Date with intention: Culture brings us closer”, which reframes cultural activities as meaningful, low-pressure date ideas that go beyond the usual dinner or cafe meet-ups. Think: puzzle hunts in quirky neighbourhoods, pottery, perfume-making and cat-filled art jams.
They've rolled out their first batch of 11 promotions, but today, we arm you with the ultimate last-minute guide on SG Culture Pass-friendly date ideas with your Valentine (or Galentine!), or just fun ways to enrich the Chinese New Year period.
FRAMED: MURDER MYSTERY AT NATIONAL GALLERY SINGAPORE
You’ve been accused of a crime you didn’t commit. Your mission? Clear your name by exploring the National Gallery in a high-stakes hunt through one of Singapore’s most beautiful historic buildings. Powered by WhatsApp, this self-guided escape game uses artworks to solve puzzles, reveal secrets and challenge your perception of identity. It’s also a great way to test the waters with your date in a time of crisis and if they really are a beauty with brains.
The first 15 CMB couples get priority access for the 4pm sessions until Feb 15 (5 couples per day), redeemable with SG Culture Pass credits. Slots for Feb 14 are still available.
More details on the website.
ACRYLIC PAINTING WORKSHOP
Unwind in a beautifully designed studio with a free-and-easy painting session. Whether you are a beginner or a pro, instructors are there for you with tips, techniques, and colour ideas. It’s a low-pressure way to get to know someone while creating something tangible. You will be given a canvas to work on with all painting materials and tools provided.
On this date, you won’t even have to worry about flowers, because the first 10 CMB couples to book get priority access for the Feb 15 workshop using SG Culture Pass credits, plus a limited-edition flower bouquet. Slots for Feb 14 are still available.
More details on the website.
RANSACK PUZZLE HUNT: THE FEAST OF FURY
Think you know Chinatown? Think again. This immersive outdoor game takes you through various landmarks to solve location-based puzzles. It’s the perfect flexible, self-paced adventure during the festive season as you re-explore this iconic heritage area with your company.
CMB couples? You get a 20 per cent discount on ticket purchases, redeemable with SG Culture Pass credits. Slots for Feb 14 are still available.
More details on the website.
MONOPOLY: HIDDEN SINGAPORE – LOVE, LOST & FOUND
This isn't your average board game. Inspired by the classic Monopoly, this "in-world" adventure turns the city into a living game board. The first story in the series, Love, Lost & Found, weaves a heartwarming love story into a search for Singapore’s hidden treasures. Maybe your own will blossom, too.
The first 10 CMB couples to book receive a 10 per cent discount on tickets. Slots for Feb 14 are still available.
More details on the website.
MONOPOLY: HIDDEN SINGAPORE – A REAL-LIFE NEIGHBOURHOOD DISCOVERY GAME (JOO CHIAT)
Another one of Monopoly’s “in-world” adventures, this one takes you through the culture-packed neighbourhood of Joo Chiat where boredom can never strike. Hit the streets with Mr. Monopoly and his companion, Void Deck Cat. Begin your journey by passing Go! at Kim Choo Kueh Chang. Collect your Utility Bag with M$200 Monopoly Money to spend at curated local spots, and a limited-edition Chance Card souvenir that unlocks exclusive perks when revealed.
The first 10 CMB couples to book receive a 10 per cent discount on ticket purchases. Slots for Feb 14 are still available.
More details on the website.
ART JAMMING WITH CATS
Nestled in Enabling Village, Wildflower Studio offers a 2.5-hour semi-guided art jamming session where your jam buddies are actual cats. As part of a fostering program, these cats are socialised through art sessions, making this the "purr-fect" date for animal lovers.
Your session will include an introduction to all cats and feeding of treats during cat circle time, and a lunch service for cats for all 10am sessions. While not available on Feb 14 and 15, limited slots remain on Feb 16 and 18 for a de-stress session.
More details on the website.
PERSONALISED PERFUME WORKSHOP BY ZUBYR PARFUMS
Bring home an aromatic keepsake from your date or spoil yourself with a scent that is uniquely yours. This two-hour immersive experience guides you through a library of over 200 ingredients, exploring the heritage of perfumery in Singapore and Middle Eastern fragrance traditions.
You will learn how natural scents (flowers, woods, resins, spices) are extracted, build your custom fragrance with guidance from the perfumer and take home 30ml of your personalised perfume that you will create. Slots are only available Feb 15 onwards.
More details on the website.
POTTERS ON THE WHEEL POTTERY EXPERIENCE CLASS
Get your hands dirty with a two-hour pottery workshop. You will make two pottery pieces, like simple bowls or cups, on a spinning pottery wheel using authentic potter's tools. Perfect for beginners, you will learn the basics with experienced teachers for a relaxing session. Or get your creative juices flowing with some clay and craft any experimental ceramic art pieces. Slots are only available Feb 15 onwards.
More details on the website.
PERFUMED BY SMOKE: AN INCENSE APPRECIATION JOURNEY
Delve into the ancient art of incense burning with perfumer Johari Kazura. This workshop explores how scents like oud, frankincense, and buhoor shaped the Kampong Gelam community in the 70s and 80s.
Enjoy live demonstrations and engage the senses by touching, smelling, and exploring raw incense materials in their natural form. Slots for Feb 14 are still available.
More details on the website.
BATIK PAINTING WORKSHOP
Create your own batik artwork in a 2-hour batik painting workshop. You’ll learn the meditative wax-resist technique to create your own batik handkerchief, a craft recognised by UNESCO. All materials will be provided for a relaxing crafts session rooted in culture. Slots for Feb 14 are still available.
More details on the website.