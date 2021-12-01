Lazada launches festive pop-up showcase along Orchard Road
Shoppers can look forward to specially curated products from brands such as Bacha Coffee, Bang & Olufsen, Estee Lauder, Michael Kors and more at the showcase in front of Ngee Ann City.
Heading to Orchard Road for some shopping and to take in the Christmas lights? Make sure you save some time for a pitstop at Lazada Singapore’s first-ever pop-up showcase in the heart of Orchard Road, featuring Lazada dedicated channels LazMall and LazMall Prestige.
The pop-up station, right in front of Ngee Ann City, runs from Wednesday (Dec 1) till Jan 2.
Expect to find a curation of Lazada-exclusive gift sets at the showcase, including beauty favourites Estee Lauder and Lancome, as well as Bacha Coffee.
Other holiday-inspired gifts include familiar brands like Bang & Olufsen, Moet Hennessy, Michael Kors, LEGO and more.
In addition to picking up the gifts in-person, you can also conveniently scan the QR code to purchase them in-app and have them delivered to your preferred address (if you still have a lot to do and don't want to carry shopping bags around).
There's even a DIY gift-wrapping corner for you to pen down appreciative notes for your loved ones – complete with cards, ribbons and metallic markers – and a chance to snap a pic at the Instagram- and TikTok-friendly heart-gram display.
Not a gift-wrapping pro? Get tips from those who are during workshops that will take place every Friday to Sunday, from 2pm to 6 pm.
The Lazada festive pop-up is open Dec 1 till Jan 2, from 10am to 10pm daily, in front of Ngee Ann City.