Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Living

Lazada launches festive pop-up showcase along Orchard Road
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Living

Lazada launches festive pop-up showcase along Orchard Road

Shoppers can look forward to specially curated products from brands such as Bacha Coffee, Bang & Olufsen, Estee Lauder, Michael Kors and more at the showcase in front of Ngee Ann City. 

 

Lazada launches festive pop-up showcase along Orchard Road

The Lazada festive pop-up is located opposite Lucky Plaza shopping centre in Orchard Road. (Photo: Lazada Singapore).

Sharon Salim
Sharon Salim
01 Dec 2021 02:45PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 02:45PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Heading to Orchard Road for some shopping and to take in the Christmas lights? Make sure you save some time for a pitstop at Lazada Singapore’s first-ever pop-up showcase in the heart of Orchard Road, featuring Lazada dedicated channels LazMall and LazMall Prestige.

The pop-up station, right in front of Ngee Ann City, runs from Wednesday (Dec 1) till Jan 2.

 

A curation of gift ideas, from statement handbags to beauty gift sets, that is perfect for festive shopping. (Photo: Lazada Singapore)

Expect to find a curation of Lazada-exclusive gift sets at the showcase, including beauty favourites Estee Lauder and Lancome, as well as Bacha Coffee.

Other holiday-inspired gifts include familiar brands like Bang & Olufsen, Moet Hennessy, Michael Kors, LEGO and more.

RELATED:

In addition to picking up the gifts in-person, you can also conveniently scan the QR code to purchase them in-app and have them delivered to your preferred address (if you still have a lot to do and don't want to carry shopping bags around).

You can find LeSportsac's Winter 2021 Dick Bruna Collection, which is exclusively available on Lazada from Dec 1, at the pop-up. (Photo: Lazada Singapore)

There's even a DIY gift-wrapping corner for you to pen down appreciative notes for your loved ones complete with cards, ribbons and metallic markers – and a chance to snap a pic at the Instagram- and TikTok-friendly heart-gram display.

Not a gift-wrapping pro? Get tips from those who are during workshops that will take place every Friday to Sunday, from 2pm to 6 pm.

The Lazada festive pop-up is open Dec 1 till Jan 2, from 10am to 10pm daily, in front of Ngee Ann City. 

Source: CNA/ss

Related Topics

Christmas Orchard Road shopping

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us