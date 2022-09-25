Former civil servant starts 'creative accelerator' to give children the right to fail and courage to imagine

We were not “teachers” to teach him what to do, but instead worked as peers in the implementation, and provided space for him to own and be creative. The outcome was amazing. The participants were from low-income families and some of them do not own computers at home. But by the end of the workshop, everyone had fun,and they were able to build their own virtual worlds.

It was heart-warming to see what a child could achieve if provided with the right space and support. What was equally heart-warming was that one of the participants raised his hand during the session, asking if he could teach a technique that he discovered along the way as well! It was unexpected, but being VIVITA, of course we allowed that. He came to the front and started showing everyone his new-learned skills. I remember the happy and confident face of that boy as well.

This story is special to me as it demonstrates what we do: Creating an environment that allows children to be comfortable, confident and curious.

WHAT DO YOU THINK VIVITA DOES DIFFERENTLY FROM OTHER SOCIAL IMPACT ORGANISATIONS?

There are many social impact organisations that are doing great work and I really respect everyone who is putting their heart into creating the change they want to see. What VIVITA does differently is through what we do, we are questioning and challenging the fundamental status-quo of education. What is education, to begin with? What is a good learning environment? And what should children be learning? We explore these questions through our work and over time, we hope that the impact will go beyond the children that we work with directly and be extended to the wider education ecosystem.

Because of this, we also do not target a specific social group. We believe that education is a right and not a privilege, and what we do is inclusive by intention, having children and youth regardless of their background to create together.

LET’S GET BACK TO YOU FOR A BIT. WHAT MADE YOU WANT TO LEAVE THE CIVIL SERVICE?

I wanted to take a different path and challenge myself. When I was a student, I chose to study in Japan because I wanted to learn Japanese so that I could understand the Japanese role-playing games that I was playing. At the same time, I did not want to take the same path as the majority. The civil service has provided me with a lot of opportunities and I am grateful for my journey there. And I think even now by doing what I’m doing, I’m carrying a part of the civil service DNA with me, as I see what I do will benefit Singapore.

WHO AND WHAT INSPIRES YOU?

Children, in particular my daughter and son, inspire me. Seeing how they were born and watching them grow from babies to who they are now, reminds me how fascinating human beings are. Being a parent and reflecting on how they play and learn reminds me all the time that every child has great potential, that every child is different. Curious children can learn so much.