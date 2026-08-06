Founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's Montblanc pen up for auction again in Singapore
The silver Montblanc fountain pen, engraved with "SM Lee Kuan Yew", was previously sold at the Lee Kuan Yew Family Collection charity auction in 2003.
A silver Montblanc Meisterstuck No. 146 fountain pen once owned by Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew is now up for auction.
According to auction house Hotlotz, the pen is engraved with "SM Lee Kuan Yew", dating back to his years as Singapore's Senior Minister. It was previously sold at The Lee Kuan Yew Family Collection charity auction in July 2003.
The Montblanc Meisterstuck No. 146 is a piston-filling fountain pen featuring a gold-plated trim and the brand's signature white snowcap emblem on the cap. Depending on the edition and condition, the model typically retails for between US$500 and more than US$2,500, according to official Montblanc Boutiques.
Mr Lee's pen is among the highlights of Hotlotz's Interiors & Collectibles – August: Fine Art Focus timed online auction, which began on Tuesday (Aug 4).
As of the time of writing, the pen had attracted at least 19 bids, with the highest standing at S$41,000 (US$32,000).
The auction also features works by some of Singapore's best-known artists, including two ink paintings by renowned artist Lim Tze Peng, social realist painter Chua Mia Tee's Singapore Chinatown, Chinese avant-garde artist Chen Wen Hsi's painting titled Gibbons, and a stoneware work by Cultural Medallion recipient and master ceramist Iskandar Jalil.
Interested bidders can view Mr Lee's pen in person at the Hotlotz saleroom in Bukit Merah, where it is listed as Lot 51. Other auction items will also be on display. Bidding closes on Aug 16 at 6pm.