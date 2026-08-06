Founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew's Montblanc pen up for auction again in Singapore

A silver Montblanc Meisterstuck No. 146 fountain pen once owned by Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew is now up for auction.

According to auction house Hotlotz, the pen is engraved with "SM Lee Kuan Yew", dating back to his years as Singapore's Senior Minister. It was previously sold at The Lee Kuan Yew Family Collection charity auction in July 2003.

The Montblanc Meisterstuck No. 146 is a piston-filling fountain pen featuring a gold-plated trim and the brand's signature white snowcap emblem on the cap. Depending on the edition and condition, the model typically retails for between US$500 and more than US$2,500, according to official Montblanc Boutiques.