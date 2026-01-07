Lego unveils groundbreaking smart brick system at CES 2026
Lego is stepping into a new era of play with the debut of its first-ever “smart brick”, a piece of kit the company has branded its most significant leap forward in decades.
The technology was officially revealed this week at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, marking a bold shift toward interactive, tech‑driven building experiences.
At first glance, the smart brick resembles any classic Lego piece, snapping into place with the familiar click. But inside, it’s packed with electronics capable of detecting nearby smart bricks and minifigures, triggering instant sound and light responses. Each brick and figure is powered by two AAA batteries and connects to others through Bluetooth, creating a responsive network of interactive components.
A built‑in accelerometer allows the bricks to sense movement, meaning they can react when tilted, shaken or repositioned. According to Lego, this opens the door to dynamic play, with blocks capable of producing audio cues, lighting effects, and even subtle gestures.
The company says every smart minifigure behaves differently, offering its own set of sounds, moods and reactions – all channelled through the smart brick itself. Lego engineers achieved this level of complexity by eliminating traditional wiring and instead relying on inductive charging coils similar to those found in smartphones and electric toothbrushes. These coils also allow the bricks to detect one another, forming what Lego describes as a brand‑new positioning system built entirely from scratch.
Lego is calling the Smart Play System its most transformative innovation since the introduction of the minifigure in 1978.
The new bricks are scheduled to hit shelves in March 2026. Each unit includes a colour‑recognition scanner and a sound synthesiser capable of producing a wide range of audio effects. Wireless charging pads will also be available for easy recharging.
Among the first wave of smart minifigures are interactive versions of Star Wars icons Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia – each designed with its own personality profile. Their reactions will shift depending on the environment.
Lego says the goal behind the project was to create a hands‑on alternative to screen‑based entertainment.
The company said on its website: “We wanted to build something that encourages physical interaction in ways that weren’t possible before."
Chief product officer Julia Goldin commented that the technology opens up “new dimensions of responsiveness, social play and storytelling."