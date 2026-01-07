Lego unveils groundbreaking smart brick system at CES 2026

Lego is stepping into a new era of play with the debut of its first-ever “smart brick”, a piece of kit the company has branded its most significant leap forward in decades.

The technology was officially revealed this week at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, marking a bold shift toward interactive, tech‑driven building experiences.

At first glance, the smart brick resembles any classic Lego piece, snapping into place with the familiar click. But inside, it’s packed with electronics capable of detecting nearby smart bricks and minifigures, triggering instant sound and light responses. Each brick and figure is powered by two AAA batteries and connects to others through Bluetooth, creating a responsive network of interactive components.