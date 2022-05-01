He designs genderless athleisure for men and women that’s perfect if you dance or do yoga

WHAT HAS BEEN THE BEST PART OF THE JOURNEY SO FAR?

I think it would be the tremendous growth I’ve seen in myself – mentally, emotionally and spiritually – over the past two to three years.

Another would have to be developing a sense of self-awareness – to catch myself before I spiral into a mindset of limiting self-belief, and to be able to turn that narrative around and look at it from a positive angle. It’s really true when they say, “Your thoughts become your reality”. You first have to know deep inside of you that what you’re doing is good and needs to exist in this world. If you do, then you’re already setting yourself up for success.

ARE YOU A ONE-MAN SHOW OR DO YOU HAVE A TEAM AROUND YOU?

I am currently a solo entrepreneur but I am also on the lookout for a partner who understands and resonates with my vision, and who can help me with the operational side of the business. At the moment, I do have a small team of part time advisors, contractors and assistants who help me drive various aspects of the business, from social media and digital marketing, to finance and accounting.

DO YOU HAVE A HERO PRODUCT OR BESTSELLER SO FAR?

Our bestseller so far has been our Keep the Fire Burning (or “KTFB”) t-shirts and tank tops made from bamboo fabric. Customers have unanimously mentioned how exceptionally comfortable and cool the fabric is - and how it works great for warmer climates like Singapore.

Our Rise Dropped Armhole Tank Top made in Odell ice cotton has also been selling well. Wearers love the smooth, cool hand feel of the ice cotton and are not only drawn by the fresh colours it comes in – dusty rose and fresh mint – but also the dropped armhole cut that is perfect for yoga and movement practitioners.

TELL ME ABOUT YOUR LATEST RELEASES. WHAT WERE THE INSPIRATIONS BEHIND SOME OF THE KEY PIECES?