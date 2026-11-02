LG AI Home at Harvey Norman Millenia Walk features interconnected, AI-powered living space

Harvey Norman's flagship store at Millenia Walk now offers a preview of LG's newly opened Life's Good AI Home showroom.

Opened on Friday (Oct 30) and located at level 1 of Harvey Norman's Millenia Walk flagship store, the space is divided into areas that resemble a home, including a kitchen, laundry area, living room, and children's room, with demonstrations showing how connected appliances can respond to household routines and preferences.

One display is a miniature AI-powered home that shows how connected devices work together to automate everyday tasks, such as adjusting the home environment according to users' habits.

At the entrance, visitors will find an installation made up of six connected 55-inch curved OLED screens.

The kitchen section features LG's Fit & Max French Door Refrigerator, with doors and drawers designed to open fully even when the appliance is positioned close to surrounding cabinetry, as well as an induction hob, oven and cooker hood.

The laundry area displays LG's WashTower, which combines a washing machine and dryer in a stacked unit, alongside the LG Styler, a steam-based appliance designed to refresh clothing and reduce wrinkles.

The living room and children's areas feature air purifiers, air-conditioning units, movable screens and a 97-inch LG OLED evo AI G6 television paired with a soundbar.

Pricing and local availability for some newer products on display have yet to be confirmed.

LG Electronics Singapore managing director Fabian Lee Kunho said: "At LG, we believe AI should do more than connect devices. It should make everyday life easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable."