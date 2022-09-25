'Old school LinkedIn was definitely not like this': How the platform became a place to overshare

“Early in the pandemic, we started seeing content we really hadn’t seen before,” said Daniel Roth, a vice president and the editor-in-chief of LinkedIn. He said he noticed people posting about mental health, burnout and stress. “These were unusual posts for people where they were being much more vulnerable on LinkedIn,” he said.

It wasn’t as if no one had broached those topics on the site before but, Roth said, it was “nothing like the volume” that LinkedIn started seeing in the spring of 2020, and continued seeing over the next two years.

LinkedIn is not encouraging, or discouraging, the intimate posts. “In terms of the personal content, I wouldn’t say that we got too involved there,” Roth said. But it is encouraging influencers to join the site in the hope that they will post about topics such as leadership. The company walks a fine line, as it tries to encourage engagement on the site while protecting the professional context that it says its users expect. Roth said posts about skills and work accomplishments – more classic office fare — have seen increased engagement in the past year.

In a survey of about 2,000 employed adults this year, LinkedIn found that 60 per cent said their definition of “professional” had changed since the start of the pandemic.

“LinkedIn’s purpose for existing is changing,” said Zheng, who uses they/them pronouns.

As is true in a workplace, sharing personal information on LinkedIn can foster a sense of belonging – but it can also lead to regrets. Zheng, who has more than 100,000 followers on LinkedIn, said companies are asking, “How much disclosure is allowed under this changing definition of professionalism? It’s not an answer that exists yet.”

“There is a tension here. On the one hand, we want to support workers’ self-expression and self-disclosure,” Zheng said. But, at the same time, they added, workers should feel free to maintain boundaries between their personal and work lives, including on LinkedIn.

Over the past couple years, LinkedIn has been trying to encourage content that will keep users engaged on the site: Last year, LinkedIn started a creator accelerator program to recruit influencers. A spokesperson for LinkedIn, Suzi Owens, said it was rolling out new tools and formats for posting.

In the past, LinkedIn influencers were often “thought leaders", including business pundits or executives who post advice to millions of followers. More recently, content creators from TikTok and YouTube, including stars such as Mr. Beast, have also joined LinkedIn.

Although LinkedIn is recruiting influencers, Roth said, “there shouldn’t be that much content that goes viral.” He added that most posts should only reach people’s own networks.

A full-time content creator who participated in LinkedIn’s creator accelerator program recently posted something that went well beyond her own network – and saw how far a more personal tone could reach.

“I had a post that went absolutely viral on LinkedIn,” said the influencer, who uses the name Natalie Rose in her work. The post, a crying selfie with a caption about anxiety and the reality of being an influencer, got more than 2.7 million impressions. “That led to me having some business opportunities with anxiety apps, things like that,” she said. “I got a lot of connections and followers from it, all because I chose to be vulnerable in a post.”

Rose, 26, said she used to think of LinkedIn as an online résumé. “In my understanding, it was kind of used for old people,” she said. But her thinking has changed. “I 100 per cent view it as a social media platform now.” She added that she found commenters more positive and mature than audiences on TikTok, where she has 2.7 million followers.

Roth said he does not see LinkedIn as a social media platform in the vein of TikTok or Facebook – although some users see parallels and don’t like it. They frequently, grumpily comment that “this isn’t Facebook” on personal LinkedIn posts.

Sofía Martín Jiménez, 30, used to be a LinkedIn power user. She used it all the time for a previous job in recruiting and often scrolled through her newsfeed to seek book recommendations and keep up with articles about her field.