Where do real Christmas trees in Singapore come from? What happens to them after Christmas?
Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how do we keep you standing in splendid beauty longer in tropical Singapore?
Say what you will but I’m of the opinion that no artificial home fragrance can replace the fresh, woody scent of a real, live Christmas tree. Nada. And like Pinocchio wishing to be a real boy, nothing beats a real tree, not even the most hyper-realistic plastic ones from China.
As a plant lover, this time of the year is one of my favourites, when plant nurseries turn into miniature coniferous forests that make ambling down their cool, misted aisles a refreshing delight. It is as close to a winter wonderland as you can get in perpetually tropical Singapore. (Also, it’s too late for my lazy ass to book a flight to anywhere with snow.)
I’ve also always wondered about how these trees are grown, harvested and make their way to our sunny shores to live seasonally in our homes. How old are they when they leave? Do they get at least premium economy seats? Who packs snacks for their long journey?
WHERE DO CHRISTMAS TREES COME FROM?
I found out that most of the Christmas tree varieties that you find here are either the noble fir or Nordmann fir. The former, according to the National Christmas Tree Association in the US, is native to the Siskiyou Mountains of northern California as well as Oregon and Washington.
The early noble firs that were commercially grown began life as seeds collected from these beautiful regions (Google them) as they yield higher-grade trees. These days, their descendants are germinated in containers and babied for one to two years in nurseries before they get moved to orchards outside.
Justin Tan, the business manager of e-commerce and festive at The Green Corner, told me that the noble firs they import are from Oregon. Most of the Christmas tree homes there, according to Oregon State University’s College of Agricultural Sciences, tend to be upland areas with well-drained deep soils that aren’t prone to high summer temperatures.
These saplings kick around in the cool clime for eight to 10 years to reach a height of 1.8m, said Tan, before they make their one-month, cross-continental adventure across the oceans. And while they don't get business class seats, they are transported in refrigerated containers to keep them fresh, he said.
Nordmann firs, on the other hand, are native to the western Caucasus Mountains and the Black Sea region of northern Turkey, where they grow at elevations ranging from 900m to 2,100m. They are named after Alexander von Nordmann, a Finnish zoologist.
These firs are considered “royalty” in the coniferous world as they have the “perfect” Christmas tree look. Some trees just have all the luck.
And like royalty of the human kind, Nordmanns have had their share of scandals in the form of the Great Christmas Tree Shortage of 2007. Danish growers, responsible for producing most of Europe’s Christmas trees, were alleged to have fixed prices on their coveted Nordmann firs, which led many French, Germans and Brits to not stay calm and carry on. (You can read all about it here.)
Commercially grown Nordmannn firs start life pretty much like other Christmas trees destined for homes: In a plant nursery, then replanted in a managed forest or plantation.
If you got yours from IKEA or FairPrice, it’s likely to have been flown in from Sweden or other parts of Europe. The ones at IKEA, for instance, are harvested from Swedish farms after growing for eight to 11 years before they make their two-month journey to Singapore.
The furniture giant revealed that steps are taken to reduce their carbon footprint and strain on the environment, which probably explains why their trees arrive by ship.
Meanwhile, the Nordmann firs from FairPrice mature for eight to 10 years before they start their 30-day voyage here. No indication whether they were pampered with business class tickets or not.
NOBLE FIR OR NORDMANN FIR?
The noble fir has bluish-green needles that tend to be four-sided and measure over 2.5cm long. They can also appear silvery because of the white rows found on the underside – plus, the needles tend to twist upwards to expose the lower branches. How cheeky.
If you have large, heavy ornaments, you’ll appreciate the noble fir’s sturdy and evenly spaced branches.
Appearance aside, its fragrance is another outstanding feature if you like your home to be filled with the scent of pine. Also, it can retain its shape and needles well – less sweeping or vacuuming to do.
The Nordmann fir is a very popular choice in Europe for its symmetrical form and a layered appearance for candles to be placed. Like the noble fir, it doesn’t easily shed its needles, which are dark green and glossy.
If you don’t fancy the smell of trees all that much, the Nordmann fir is less heavily scented than the noble fir.
HOW LONG DOES A REAL CHRISTMAS TREE LAST?
“On average, a live Christmas tree can last about a month before it begins to turn brown,” said Tan. “To minimise shedding and prolong its lifespan, ensure the base is consistently filled with water as it will dry up quickly.”
But before you do so, IKEA suggests cutting about one inch horizontally off from the base of the trunk right before standing the tree in water. “Ensure that the water level remains above the trimmed end of the trunk and refill the base with water frequently,” said a spokesperson.
FairPrice recommends using cold water and ice instead to keep your tree fresh longer. It also helps to place your Christmas tree in a cool location away from direct heat, said its spokesperson.
WHAT HAPPENS TO DISPOSED CHRISTMAS TREES?
The welcome carpet for Christmas trees usually gets rolled back up when January comes around. Time to take down the ornaments, unplug the lights and, well, escort your fir guest to its final destination – to get mulched.
If you got your tree from a plant nursery like The Green Corner, it is likely to offer a complimentary disposal service. “We collect the tree and return it to our nursery, where it is turned into mulch for horticultural landscaping,” said Tan.
IKEA has been sweetening the disposal deal via its take-back programme for years; bring your IKEA-bought live tree to the Alexandra or Tampines outlet from Jan 4 to 12, 2025, and get a S$25 voucher in return. The returned trees, said a spokesperson, will be composted with other biodegradable yard waste.
Alternatively, you can contact one of National Environment Agency’s four appointed public waste collectors.
“Most of (the collected trees) will be mulched into possible plant growth additives,” said Marcus Khoo, a business development officer from Alba W&H Smart City, one of the public waste collectors.