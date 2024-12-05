Where do real Christmas trees in Singapore come from? What happens to them after Christmas?

Say what you will but I’m of the opinion that no artificial home fragrance can replace the fresh, woody scent of a real, live Christmas tree. Nada. And like Pinocchio wishing to be a real boy, nothing beats a real tree, not even the most hyper-realistic plastic ones from China.

As a plant lover, this time of the year is one of my favourites, when plant nurseries turn into miniature coniferous forests that make ambling down their cool, misted aisles a refreshing delight. It is as close to a winter wonderland as you can get in perpetually tropical Singapore. (Also, it’s too late for my lazy ass to book a flight to anywhere with snow.)

I’ve also always wondered about how these trees are grown, harvested and make their way to our sunny shores to live seasonally in our homes. How old are they when they leave? Do they get at least premium economy seats? Who packs snacks for their long journey?

WHERE DO CHRISTMAS TREES COME FROM?

I found out that most of the Christmas tree varieties that you find here are either the noble fir or Nordmann fir. The former, according to the National Christmas Tree Association in the US, is native to the Siskiyou Mountains of northern California as well as Oregon and Washington.