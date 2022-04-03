The best room in your home? It's the laundry room

Laundry rooms were once utilitarian spaces hidden away in basements or small, windowless rooms. But not anymore: Now they’re getting the full designer treatment.

“A lot of my clients are starting with the idea of the laundry room being one of the most important spaces of their home,” said Ashley Martin, an interior designer in Winter Park, Florida. As people continue to move away from formality in favour of relaxed, casual living, the laundry room is “becoming a showpiece", she said, instead of something to hide.

And who knows? A well-designed laundry room may make washing dirty clothes just a little less onerous. “The things that we don’t love to do as grown-ups become a little more pleasant when the spaces are beautiful,” said Bria Hammel, an interior designer based in St Paul, Minnesota. “I do think it helps brighten your day, and it’s a space a lot of people spend more time in than they realise.”

We asked Ms Martin, Ms Hammel and other designers for advice on how to create a space that might make you look forward to doing laundry.

WILL IT BE A DEDICATED SPACE, OR MULTIPURPOSE?

Some laundry rooms are dedicated solely to doing laundry, but it often makes sense to incorporate several functions into a single room.

In a house they recently designed, the partners of Rehabitat, a design firm in Avon, Conn., combined an open laundry area with a mudroom. “It’s actually kind of a small laundry, but it feels like a bigger room because there aren’t a ton of walls, and it’s mostly cabinetry,” said Emily Barry, who runs the firm with her mother, Diane Schmunk.