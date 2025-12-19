Want to see tigers and sun bears open their Christmas gifts? Catch Mandai Wildlife Reserve’s festive events

The festive season is not just for humans. Over at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, animals are getting in on the fun too, as the parks celebrate Christmas with themed activities that transform the precinct into a Festive Wild-erland – not just for visitors but for many of its animal residents, too.

At Mandai’s newest park, Rainforest Wild Asia, which opened earlier this year, keepers have prepared festive-themed enrichments such as wrapped holiday treats, Christmas trees decorated with carrot “baubles”, and wreaths for animals including Malayan sun bears, axis deer, tortoises and Malayan tigers.