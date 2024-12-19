Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree to open in April 2025
The resort will be located in Mandai Wildlife Reserve and overlook Upper Seletar Reservoir.
The highly-anticipated Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree will open in April next year. It is the first resort in Singapore by the luxury hotel chain.
Located within Mandai Wildlife Reserve, the 4.6-hectare resort will give guests direct access to Singapore's zoological parks including Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Bird Paradise and the upcoming Rainforest Wild.
It boasts 338 rooms – 24 tree houses as well as 314 guest rooms and suites. Each tree house will come with its own private patio.
The resort's rooms can be naturally ventilated with windows that fully open, and ambient room temperatures are regulated to mirror the cool atmospheric temperatures of the rainforests in the tropics.
Each room is also equipped with an interactive display that shows power consumption levels and offers reminders when usage exceeds recommended levels. Rainwater is also collected and repurposed for the flushing system in every room.
You can also hold events at Mandai Rainforest Resort, thanks to the resort's 300-seater Meranti Ballroom. Its centrepiece design is influenced by the rare Bridal Veil Stinkhorn, a mushroom that's known for its hexagonal veil.
Adjacent to the Meranti Ballroom is the Bridal Room which offers seamless access for a wedding party as well as privacy, all while being just steps away from the main event.
Those who want to recharge and rejuvenate can do so at the resort's Banyan Tree Spa. There'll also be wildlife experiences across the Mandai Wildlife Reserve for guests. These include guided tours and opportunities to get up close to animals. Guests can also enjoy special rates on park entry and signature programmes.
In a statement, Glen Cook, general manager of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, said: "We are excited to have Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree serve as the perfect launchpad for Singaporeans and tourists to discover the marvels of nature and wildlife.
"As Banyan Group’s homecoming property, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled guest experiences synonymous with the Banyan Tree brand. From exclusive wildlife encounters in the parks right next door to rejuvenating spa treatments, every moment will be thoughtfully crafted to captivate the senses. We invite guests to experience a home away from home, where every moment inspires mindfulness, discovery and a deeper connection to self and the surroundings."