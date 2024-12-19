Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree to open in April 2025

You can also hold events at Mandai Rainforest Resort, thanks to the resort's 300-seater Meranti Ballroom. Its centrepiece design is influenced by the rare Bridal Veil Stinkhorn, a mushroom that's known for its hexagonal veil.

Adjacent to the Meranti Ballroom is the Bridal Room which offers seamless access for a wedding party as well as privacy, all while being just steps away from the main event.

Those who want to recharge and rejuvenate can do so at the resort's Banyan Tree Spa. There'll also be wildlife experiences across the Mandai Wildlife Reserve for guests. These include guided tours and opportunities to get up close to animals. Guests can also enjoy special rates on park entry and signature programmes.

In a statement, Glen Cook, general manager of Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, said: "We are excited to have Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree serve as the perfect launchpad for Singaporeans and tourists to discover the marvels of nature and wildlife.

"As Banyan Group’s homecoming property, we are dedicated to delivering unparalleled guest experiences synonymous with the Banyan Tree brand. From exclusive wildlife encounters in the parks right next door to rejuvenating spa treatments, every moment will be thoughtfully crafted to captivate the senses. We invite guests to experience a home away from home, where every moment inspires mindfulness, discovery and a deeper connection to self and the surroundings."