Mandai Wildlife Reserve launches Colugo Camp, a luxury camping space with buffets and guided tours
If you’re longing for the great outdoors with a touch of luxury, Colugo Camp at Mandai Wildlife Reserve offers the best of both worlds.
Located in the eastern cluster of the reserve, Colugo Camp is a permanent campsite available for year-round bookings.
Officially opening to the public on Aug 8, Colugo Camp features a total of 20 safari-style tents, most with scenic views of the reservoir. Here, guests can enjoy an all-inclusive stay that includes meals and explorations in Singapore’s wildlife parks with camp facilitators.
Base itineraries comprise a minimum stay of two days and one night, with optional add-ons available for campers to personalise each adventure.
Each tent, with a capacity of up to four people, is equipped with two fans and air conditioning, a queen-sized bed, a bunk bed and outdoor seats. Wheelchair-friendly tents are available upon request.
Meals will be provided to campers, including welcome drinks, international buffet breakfast, Asian buffet dinner and light supper – all served at the communal dining hall. Vegetarian options are available and meals include sustainably sourced ingredients, as well as the wildlife-friendly Owa Coffee.
Optional add-ons are also available, including a Wine Down basket at S$68, consisting of one bottle of red wine, two bottles of sparkling water and a cheese platter with red grapes.
Also available is the Wild Supplies basket (S$25), which includes two packets of potato chips, two fruit cups, two cans of chips and four canned drinks.
Camp tickets will also include admission to the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, and exclusive early entry to River Wonders. Campers will be able to go on a guided tour at Singapore Zoo or River Wonders, and a chartered tram ride with live commentary, as well as reserved seating at the Creatures Of The Night presentation at Night Safari.
Shared shower and toilet facilities are located within the camping area, including family and wheelchair-friendly accessible options. Complimentary Wi-Fi is also accessible.
The camp is also suitable for corporate groups seeking team-building and edutainment. Tent decorations are available for special occasions upon request.
Prices to Colugo Camp start at S$550 (US$430) for two people, S$700 for three people and S$800 for four people. Campers can extend their stay by adding extra nights at the same rate. Campers must be a minimum age of three years old. Those under 21 years old must also be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older in the same tent.
Friends Of Mandai members and complimentary WildPass holders can enjoy a 15 per cent and 10 per cent discount on tickets respectively. In the spirit of SG60, the first 60 bookings can enjoy S$60 off their tickets as well.
Bookings can also be made via Klook, Pelago and Trip.
For more information, visit Colugo Camp's official website.