Mandai Wildlife Reserve launches Colugo Camp, a luxury camping space with buffets and guided tours

If you’re longing for the great outdoors with a touch of luxury, Colugo Camp at Mandai Wildlife Reserve offers the best of both worlds.

Located in the eastern cluster of the reserve, Colugo Camp is a permanent campsite available for year-round bookings.

Officially opening to the public on Aug 8, Colugo Camp features a total of 20 safari-style tents, most with scenic views of the reservoir. Here, guests can enjoy an all-inclusive stay that includes meals and explorations in Singapore’s wildlife parks with camp facilitators.

Base itineraries comprise a minimum stay of two days and one night, with optional add-ons available for campers to personalise each adventure.