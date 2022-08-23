The millennial karang guni who set up his own company to ‘make something of himself’

When thinking of karang guni, or karung guni (literally Malay for “gunny sack”), you're more than likely to think of the weathered uncles and aunties strolling through HDB corridors toting a horn and trolley.

Many of us would also be familiar with their drawly shout: “Karang guni, buay bor zua gu sa kor, ray-dio-dian-see-kee”, which is Hokkien for “Karang guni, newspapers and old clothes, spoilt radios, televisions", with the sound of their horn echoing across the block.

However, Bryan Peh’s the furthest thing from that image, being significantly younger and all that. He was sprightly and delightfully chatty, even on a Tuesday morning, when most people would still be fighting off sleep while at work.

Apparently, not a lot of people could believe that a young person would be a karang guni man either.

“When I go out and meet friends or friends of friends and they ask me for my profession, I would call myself a karang guni," he shared.

“They would question me, asking: ‘Why are you making fun of them? It's not a joke, you know.’ And I have to say ‘I am a karang guni’ and show them proof of my job before they realise, they had misunderstood me.”

The 29-year-old recently talked more about his eight-year journey in the recycling industry – and his foray into acting – with CNA Lifestyle at his family’s home in Tampines.