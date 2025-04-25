Milo launches limited edition plushies of iconic local treats, from kaya toast to gem biscuits
Milo Singapore will offer the Breakfast and Breaktime sets, including kaya toast, gem biscuit and Milo drink plushies, from Apr 26.
Milo is launching limited edition plushies inspired by local set meals on Apr 26, including a Breakfast Set and a Breaktime Set.
This is in celebration of the drink brand's 75th anniversary in Singapore.
The Breakfast Set plushies will feature Singaporeans’ favourite kaya toast, soft-boiled eggs, and classic Milo drinks while the Breaktime Set will include popular local snacks – the gem biscuit, bun and Milo packet.
To get your hands on these soft toys while stocks last, customers can purchase the Milo 3-in-1 (16 sachets) or Milo Gao Siew Dai (Less Sugar) (13 sachets) promotion packs. Each pack which will include one randomised Milo Singapore Breakfast Set plush.
Customers can also purchase five Milo UHT 4x125ml Cluster Promotion Packs to receive a Milo Singapore Breaktime Set plush in each pack.
“Milo has always been an iconic part of the Singaporean life especially when it comes to breakfast and breaktime moments. These locally designed plushies reflect our special way of life here in Singapore, that we hope our shoppers will resonate with,” said Alene Ee, business manager for Milo Powder and Milo Ready-To-Drink, Nestle Singapore.
Both promotion packs will be available from Apr 26 progressively in supermarkets island-wide, including FairPrice, Cold Storage, Giant, Sheng Shiong and Prime.