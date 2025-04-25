Milo launches limited edition plushies of iconic local treats, from kaya toast to gem biscuits

Milo is launching limited edition plushies inspired by local set meals on Apr 26, including a Breakfast Set and a Breaktime Set.

This is in celebration of the drink brand's 75th anniversary in Singapore.

The Breakfast Set plushies will feature Singaporeans’ favourite kaya toast, soft-boiled eggs, and classic Milo drinks while the Breaktime Set will include popular local snacks – the gem biscuit, bun and Milo packet.