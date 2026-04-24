The Mind Cafe closing flagship Prinsep Street outlet after 21 years

Board game cafe The Mind Cafe will be closing its flagship outlet at 60A Prinsep Street, marking the end of a location that has been operating for more than two decades.

In an Instagram post announcing the closure, the cafe said it would be “saying goodbye to where it all started”.

The brand, however, will not be shutting down. It said it will consolidate operations at its other outlet located at 30 Prinsep Street.

“The Mind Cafe isn’t going anywhere. We’re simply levelling up – bringing all our passion, energy and games into our Mega outlet,” the post on Instagram read.

The cafe added that the larger space will allow for more games and a bigger community experience.

Founded in 2005, The Mind Cafe has been a longstanding gathering spot for board game enthusiasts, hosting events ranging from casual game nights to trivia sessions and competitive play, featuring games such as Monopoly, Battleship, as well as locally made board games including Fly-a-Away and Prowl: Clans & Cunning.

The announcement drew reactions from regulars, many of whom described the outlet as a “home away from home” and shared memories of their experiences at the space.

Others expressed support for the move, noting the cafe's role in supporting local and independent board game creators. A user wrote: "Wishing the team best of luck during these challenging times ahead! We do our best to support the way we can!"

The flagship outlet’s last day of operations will be May 23.