We met the 'Minion Lady' in Singapore – here’s how an Australian built the world’s largest Minions collection

When I first met Liesl Benecke at Universal Studios Singapore (USS), she was impossible to miss – dressed head to toe in Minions colours of blue and yellow. Her T-shirt, earrings, bracelet, socks, backpack and even the tiny bottle of hand sanitiser dangling from her bag all featured her favourite characters.

“Bello!” she greeted cheerfully.

The 52-year-old Australian flew in from Perth earlier this October just for one purpose: To visit Minion Land and to add more memorabilia to her ever-growing collection.

As we made our way through the park, she let out delighted squeals at every familiar sight. “We’re at the happiest place on Earth!” she exclaimed.