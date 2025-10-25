We met the 'Minion Lady' in Singapore – here’s how an Australian built the world’s largest Minions collection
Liesl Benecke holds the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of Minions memorabilia. CNA Lifestyle met her during a recent visit to Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore, where she shared how she amassed over 1,000 Minions over the past 15 years.
When I first met Liesl Benecke at Universal Studios Singapore (USS), she was impossible to miss – dressed head to toe in Minions colours of blue and yellow. Her T-shirt, earrings, bracelet, socks, backpack and even the tiny bottle of hand sanitiser dangling from her bag all featured her favourite characters.
“Bello!” she greeted cheerfully.
The 52-year-old Australian flew in from Perth earlier this October just for one purpose: To visit Minion Land and to add more memorabilia to her ever-growing collection.
As we made our way through the park, she let out delighted squeals at every familiar sight. “We’re at the happiest place on Earth!” she exclaimed.
Our first stop was, of course, the Minion Marketplace. The moment we stepped inside, nothing else seemed to matter. Her eyes darted from shelf to shelf, hands reaching for plushies, mugs and figurines – all without a glance at the price tags.
“I worked hard before this trip so I could splurge here. Budgets don’t exist when it comes to Minions,” she laughed.
But Benecke is particular about what she buys. “They have to be yellow,” she said, explaining that to her, that’s the true Minion colour.
She left the store with 42 items, including a limited-edition piece exclusive to USS – and a receipt so long she refused to check the total.
HOW IT ALL WENT BANANAS
Her passion for all things Minions has taken her pretty far. Benecke received her Guinness World Record certificate in February this year for owning the world’s largest collection of Minions memorabilia – officially at 1,035 unique items (no duplicates) on Feb 16, 2025. Of course, that number has since grown, thanks to her Singapore haul.
Her Minions story began in 2010, when she took her then 10- and 12-year-old daughters to watch Despicable Me.
“They liked the movie, but I loved the Minions. They were just so funny – they tickled my funny bone. I remember thinking, I love these little mischievous, yellow pill-shaped creatures. I didn’t even know what they were at the time,” she recalled.
It has since become a yearly tradition to rewatch the Despicable Me and Minions films.
Her first purchase was a packet of Minions-shaped lollies, which she still owns today. The collection gradually grew over the years.
“I was a single mum, so most of my time and energy went to my daughters. I’d sneak in a T-shirt here and there, but mainly it was just watching the movies because they were fun,” she said. “Things picked up around 2018 when more Minion films came out and there was so much new merchandise around the world.”
These days, Benecke usually finds her next treasure on Facebook Marketplace – often from families whose children have outgrown their Minions phase – or on trips like this one to Universal Studios Singapore’s Minion Land, where she gets the full experience.
“Aside from Facebook Marketplace, I don’t buy online,” she said with a laugh. “If I did, I’d probably have to sell my house to afford them.”
WHERE THE MINIONS TAKE OVER
From the outside, Benecke’s house in Perth looks completely ordinary. Step inside, however, and it’s a different story.
“A sales consultant once came to my house for an appointment and was so shocked to see all the Minions that he took a photo to show his grandchildren,” she said.
She collects everything Minions – clothes, stamps, coins, toiletries, kitchen utensils, Minions-shaped pasta, keyrings, jigsaw puzzles, a chess set, snow globes, a miniature piano, movie posters, bedspreads and even pot plants.
“As soon as you walk in, you see all the posters and jigsaw puzzles down my hallway. The living room walls are full of Minions. There are bookcases around my TV, a big glass cabinet filled with Minion Lego, and of course my Guinness World Record certificate,” she described proudly.
Her most expensive purchases are a set of Swarovski Minions, each costing about A$1,000 (US$649). The entire collection is insured for A$10,000.
But her favourite piece isn’t one she bought – it’s her Minion tattoo on her forearm.
“It couldn’t be counted as part of the collection since it’s not official merchandise, but I get to show it off everywhere I go,” she said with a grin.
HER REAL-LIFE TEAM OF MINIONS
Benecke’s family, friends and colleagues all play a part in helping her growing the collection.
“I have a lot of ‘Minions’ working for me,” she joked. “Whenever my daughters, mum or boyfriend spot any Minions merch, they buy it for me. My friends and colleagues know how happy it makes me, so they keep an eye out too. Everyone calls me the Minion Lady.”
Her tattoo was done by her boyfriend, Mark, a tattoo artist. “He wasn’t a fan when we met, but he’s come around,” she said. “He even tattooed a Minion on himself – an upside-down one on his stomach – and he’s started a small collection of his own.”
WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE MINION LADY?
Benecke is already planning a Minion-themed celebration for her next birthday.
“I’ve got all the Minion party supplies ready – a piñata, decorations, even an inflatable Minion costume!” she said excitedly.
Her next big purchase? A new car – in yellow, of course. “I’m going to put little dungarees on the bottom and a big eye on the front. And little bits of hair coming up top.” she laughed. Her favourite plushie, a 1-metre-tall Stuart, will ride shotgun.
“IT JUST BRINGS ME JOY”
For Benecke, collecting isn’t about money or fame.
“My daughters told me I should post my collection online to monetise it, but I’m really not doing this for money. It’s a harsh world out there and there are so many things that bring you down. When I think of Minions, it makes me happy. It gives me goosebumps. It just brings me joy.”
She plans to donate her entire collection one day to a children’s hospital or to kids who have no toys.
But for now, the collection keeps growing.
“I might pop back into the store later to see what I’ve missed!”