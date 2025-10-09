National Heritage Board is holding a pop-up museum till Dec 14 featuring objects contributed by Singaporeans

While some of the items are part of the National Collection, others are loaned objects from the accompanying On The Red Dot series.

Museum of U & Me comprises three containers and a total of five sections within, centred on pre-independence Singapore, labour, food, leisure and national development.

Visitors can look forward to models and recreations of famous Singapore artefacts, such as the Singapore Slab, a sandstone slab bearing an undeciphered inscription that was found in the 18th century near the Singapore River and the 1919 Centenary medal marking Stamford Raffles’ arrival in Singapore.

There's also a digital interactive game where visitors can spot exhibition objects hidden within a series of edited archival photographs. Successful players will receive a collectible card showcasing artefacts or loan objects featured in the pop-up. A total of 20 different cards, including five limited-edition holofoil designs, will be released in phases over the exhibition period.