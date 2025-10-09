National Heritage Board is holding a pop-up museum till Dec 14 featuring objects contributed by Singaporeans
Called Museum of U & Me, the pop-up tells the history of Singapore through everyday objects owned by Singaporeans, such as measurements of Princess Diana taken by Singaporean designer Benny Ong and a made-in-Singapore Setron television set from the 1970s.
From now till Dec 14, the National Heritage Board (NHB) will be running a free-entry pop-up museum titled Museum of U & Me. Located at the lawn of the National Museum of Singapore, the pop-up aims to highlight Singapore's history through a curated collection of everyday objects contributed by Singaporeans from all walks of life.
These include measurements of Princess Diana taken by Singaporean designer Benny Ong; the watch awarded to retired runner C Kunalan when he was named Sportsman of The Year; a made-in-Singapore Setron television set from the 1970s and more.
While some of the items are part of the National Collection, others are loaned objects from the accompanying On The Red Dot series.
Museum of U & Me comprises three containers and a total of five sections within, centred on pre-independence Singapore, labour, food, leisure and national development.
Visitors can look forward to models and recreations of famous Singapore artefacts, such as the Singapore Slab, a sandstone slab bearing an undeciphered inscription that was found in the 18th century near the Singapore River and the 1919 Centenary medal marking Stamford Raffles’ arrival in Singapore.
There's also a digital interactive game where visitors can spot exhibition objects hidden within a series of edited archival photographs. Successful players will receive a collectible card showcasing artefacts or loan objects featured in the pop-up. A total of 20 different cards, including five limited-edition holofoil designs, will be released in phases over the exhibition period.
In a statement, Loh Heng Noi, director of NHB's National Collection division said: “We view the Museum of U & Me, and the very concept of a pop-up museum, as a ‘first-touch’; an accessible entry point for Singaporeans and visitors who might not yet have had a chance to visit our museums, or seen our National Collection, to do so.
“Hence, everything in the pop-museum, down to the very use of industrial containers with sections that mimic the insides of a typical Singaporean home, serves to offer visitors something they can easily consume and enjoy. We hope this will encourage them to take the next step to visit our museums, such as the National Museum which is just a stone’s throw away.”
More information about Museum of U & Me can be found on its website.