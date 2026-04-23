National Gallery Singapore to hold its first-ever R18 exhibition exploring desire in Southeast Asian art

National Gallery Singapore will hold its first-ever R18 exhibition, beginning this month. Titled Passion is Volcanic: Desire in Southeast Asian Art, the exhibition will run from Apr 24 to Aug 30 and explores the concepts of desire, body and sexuality through Southeast Asian art.

The exhibition features over 70 works from various periods, divided into three sections: Asian Mythos and Ritual, Conventions of the Erotic, and Public Arenas/Private Interiors.

Each section will showcase how desire has interacted with different cultural and historical contexts over the years.

Some of the featured artworks and pieces include a gilt-copper sculpture of Vajradhara, the highest state of enlightenment, embracing Prajnaparamita, the mother of all Buddhas, as well as a coldcast marble sculpture depicting the Bicolano warrior goddess of the moon in a childbirth position.