National Gallery Singapore and Singapore Art Museum announce leadership changes from Jan 1, 2027

National Gallery Singapore (NGS) and Singapore Art Museum (SAM) will have separate leaders from Jan 1, 2027, with Chng Hak-Peng taking over as chief executive officer (CEO) of NGS and Dr Eugene Tan leading SAM.

In the announcement made on Monday (Sep 28), Chng will succeed Dr Tan, who has served as NGS' CEO since 2024.

The move marks a change from the current arrangement, under which Dr Tan serves as CEO of both institutions. Dr Tan has been Director of NGS since 2013 and of SAM since 2019, and was appointed CEO of both institutions in 2024.

From January 2027, he will focus on leading SAM as the contemporary art museum enters what it describes as its next phase of growth.

Before then, Dr Tan will remain with the Gallery until the end of December to support the transition before continuing as SAM's CEO and Director.

Chng brings more than three decades of experience across the arts, public and private sectors. He previously served as deputy chair and later CEO of the Singapore Symphony Group (SSG) from 2014 to 2022.

During his tenure, the Singapore Symphony Orchestra was recognised among the world's best orchestras by BBC Music Magazine in 2022 and placed third in Gramophone magazine's Orchestra of the Year Award a year earlier, when it was the only Asian orchestra nominated.

He is also a long-time volunteer docent at two museums, including the Asian Civilisations Museum, and has pursued academic interests as a PhD candidate in History at the National University of Singapore.

The two museums said that having separate leaders would allow each institution to pursue its next phase of growth under dedicated leadership, while continuing to collaborate and share resources.

"I hope to build on these strong foundations and continue the path forged by Eugene and his predecessor, Chong Siak Ching," Chng said of his appointment. "I look forward to working with everyone at NGS and across the visual arts community to build a Gallery that Singapore continues to love and be proud of."

Dr Tan said the move came at the right time for the two museums to have dedicated leadership.

"I am also convinced that the synergies between the two museums will continue to grow, and I remain committed to working with Hak-Peng as partners to build the visual arts cluster," he said.