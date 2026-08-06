Where to watch the National Day Parade 2026 fireworks
Whether you're planning a picnic or simply chasing the best view, these are some public spots to watch the NDP 2026 fireworks.
The National Day weekend is coming up, and whether you're feeling patriotic or you just want a good excuse to picnic outdoors, there's one thing almost everyone can agree on: Fireworks are worth watching.
This year, the National Day Parade (NDP) returns to the National Stadium under the theme "Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!". The fireworks will be launched from a floating platform in the Kallang Basin beside the stadium, a shift from last year's displays at Marina Bay.
Based on recent NDP rehearsals and previews, smaller fireworks displays typically begin around 7.30pm, with the main fireworks finale taking place at approximately 8.10pm.
Even if you didn't manage to get parade tickets, here are some of the best places to catch the fireworks for free.
1. LOOKOUT DECK AT KALLANG BASIN
One of the most popular viewing spots during recent NDP rehearsals, the lookout decks along Kallang Basin offer an open waterfront view directly towards the National Stadium.
The spacious lawn and promenade make it ideal for picnics, although some sections are partially blocked by trees.
Nearest MRT: Nicoll Highway (CC5), Exit B, followed by a short walk.
Tip: Arrive early, especially from late afternoon, as this has consistently been one of the busiest public viewing spots during rehearsals.
2. KALLANG RIVERSIDE PARK
Not to be confused with Kallang Basin, Kallang Riverside Park sits further upstream where the Kallang and Rochor rivers meet.
The park offers wide, open views across the water towards the National Stadium and city skyline, making it another favourite for fireworks watchers. There are also public toilets and plenty of grassy areas for picnics.
Nearest MRTs:
- Lavender (EW11): 5 to 8 minutes on foot
- Kallang (EW10): about 10 minutes on foot
- Stadium (CC6) or Nicoll Highway (CC5): about 15 minutes on foot
Tip: This is a family favourite spot due to the option to picnic and spend time next to the open waters, so expect large crowds well before sunset.
3. TANJONG RHU PROMENADE
Tanjong Rhu Promenade offers a longer waterfront stretch overlooking the Kallang Basin.
The lookout tower near Tanjong Rhu MRT provides one of the highest publicly accessible viewpoints in the area, making it a popular spot for both sunsets and NDP fireworks.
Nearest MRT: Tanjong Rhu (TE23), Exit 2
Tip: The lookout tower close to the MRT fills up quickly, so head there well before the fireworks begin.
4. STADIUM RIVERSIDE WALK
Also known as the Kallang Wave Walkway, this path outside Kallang Wave Mall has become famous as the unofficial "Cat 99" spot during major concerts by artists such as Taylor Swift and Coldplay.
It also offers one of the closest public views of the National Stadium during NDP, and serves as one of the best spots to catch the fireworks display.
Nearest MRT: Stadium (CC6)
Tip: Space along the railings fills up quickly, so expect to arrive early if you want an unobstructed view.
5. WATER SPOTS CENTRE
For a slightly higher vantage point, head to Level 2 of the Water Sports Centre along the Kallang Basin.
While less well known than the promenade below, it offers elevated views towards the fireworks and can sometimes be less crowded.
Nearest MRT: Stadium (CC6).
6. GOLDEN MILE COMPLEX
If you'd prefer to watch from slightly further away, the iconic building Golden Mile Complex offers elevated viewpoints facing the Kallang Basin.
While you won't be as close to the action, you'll still be able to catch parts of the fireworks above the skyline.
Nearest MRT: Nicoll Highway (CC5).
7. KALLANG LAWN BOWL
Tucked behind the National Stadium, the Kallang Lawn Bowl isn't the most obvious viewing location, but it can be a quieter alternative.
Views of the fireworks may be partially obstructed by the stadium itself, though you'll likely encounter fewer crowds than at the waterfront.
Nearest MRTs:
- Stadium (CC6): about 11 minutes on foot
- Mountbatten (CC7): about 13 minutes on foot
8. SELECTED HDB BLOCKS
If you don't mind watching from further afield, several public housing estates around Kallang and Bendemeer offer elevated views of the fireworks from rooftop gardens and sky terraces.
Popular spots shared by residents online include:
- Block 10 Bendemeer Light (Level 8 rooftop garden)
- Block 26B St George's Towers (Level 24 sky terrace)
- Block 5 Kallang Heights multi-storey car park
Nearest MRTs: Bendemeer (DT23), Boon Keng (NE9) or Kallang (EW10), depending on the location.
Tip: As these are residential spaces, keep noise levels down, clean up after yourself and be considerate of residents.