Where to watch the National Day Parade 2026 fireworks

The National Day weekend is coming up, and whether you're feeling patriotic or you just want a good excuse to picnic outdoors, there's one thing almost everyone can agree on: Fireworks are worth watching.

This year, the National Day Parade (NDP) returns to the National Stadium under the theme "Majulah Singapura, Go Beyond!". The fireworks will be launched from a floating platform in the Kallang Basin beside the stadium, a shift from last year's displays at Marina Bay.

Based on recent NDP rehearsals and previews, smaller fireworks displays typically begin around 7.30pm, with the main fireworks finale taking place at approximately 8.10pm.

Even if you didn't manage to get parade tickets, here are some of the best places to catch the fireworks for free.

1. LOOKOUT DECK AT KALLANG BASIN

One of the most popular viewing spots during recent NDP rehearsals, the lookout decks along Kallang Basin offer an open waterfront view directly towards the National Stadium.

The spacious lawn and promenade make it ideal for picnics, although some sections are partially blocked by trees.

Nearest MRT: Nicoll Highway (CC5), Exit B, followed by a short walk.

Tip: Arrive early, especially from late afternoon, as this has consistently been one of the busiest public viewing spots during rehearsals.