A behind-the-scenes look at Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo's Switch 2 is bigger and better than its predecessor of eight years past as the video game developer pushes to bring its brand into “a new era" where social experiences are at the forefront.

The Associated Press and other members of the media got an exclusive look this week at Nintendo's latest handheld, TV-console hybrid, which dives head-first into the social world of online gaming.

The Switch 2 will hit the US market on Jun 5 at a price of US$449.99. The console will be released in Singapore between July and September.

“You’ll be joining us as we step into a new era of Nintendo,” Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s president, told those in attendance before they scattered to test out the new Switch.

What are some of the Switch 2’s new features?