Nintendo to launch Switch 2 on Jun 5 in the US, between July and September in Singapore

Japanese video game giant Nintendo announced on Wednesday (Apr 2) that its new Switch console would be available on Jun 5 in the US, starting the countdown for one of the most hotly awaited gaming launches in years.

Millions of fans around the world tuned in live on YouTube for an hour-long presentation from the Kyoto-based company about the Switch 2 – an update to the 2017 original model that has sold around 150 million units.

The new console retains many of the features of its best-selling predecessor, including its detachable Joy-Con controllers, but will come with a larger, higher resolution screen and quicker processing speeds.

According to Nintendo Singapore, the Switch 2 will be launched in Singapore sometime between July and September – along with online services such as Nintendo Switch Online and the Nintendo eShop.