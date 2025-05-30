Nintendo Switch 2 console will be released in Singapore on Jun 26
The Switch 2's release date in Singapore will be earlier than previously reported.
Good news for gamers looking to get their hands on the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2. The new video game console is set to be released in Singapore on Jun 26 – ahead of the previously reported time frame of July to September. The Switch 2 will also be available as a bundle with the upcoming racing game Mario Kart World.
According to retail outlets in Singapore such as Qisahn and GameXtreme, the exact price of a Nintendo Switch 2 set in the country has not been confirmed.
Nonetheless, listings for the Switch 2 have popped up on other sites such as Fairprice and Amazon Singapore – priced upwards of S$769. However, it is unclear if the consoles listed there will be local or export sets. The Nintendo Switch 2 console offered on Fairprice, for instance, has its country of origin listed as the European Union.
In handheld mode, the Nintendo Switch 2 boasts a 7.9-inch LCD screen. When docked and connected to a TV, the console is able to support 4K resolution for compatible games.
The new Joy-Con 2 controllers will now magnetically snap onto the Switch 2 console.
According to Nintendo, these items are included in a standard set of the Nintendo Switch 2:
- A Nintendo Switch 2 console
- A pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers
- Two Joy-Con 2 straps
- A Nintendo Switch 2 dock
- A Joy-Con 2 grip
- A Nintendo Switch 2 charger with a USB-C charging cable
- An ultra-high-speed HDMI cable
The Nintendo Switch 2 is also able to play compatible physical and digital games that were released on the original Switch.
Upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 games that are lined up include Donkey Kong Bonanza, Kirby Air Riders and Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Imprisonment.