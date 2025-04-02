Nintendo Direct to unveil Switch 2 details as release date, price have yet to be announced

Nintendo is set to provide a closer look at its highly anticipated Switch 2 gaming console on Wednesday.

The 60-minute Nintendo Direct presentation will be live-streamed at 9pm Singapore time. A release date and price have yet to be announced, but Nintendo said earlier this year the console will hit the market in 2025.

The Switch 2 is Nintendo's latest hybrid console that can be played in hand with all of the nostalgia of a Game Boy, or connected to a screen and controller for a traditional home console experience.