NLB giving away 60,000 pre-loved books for free this weekend, visitors can bring home 10 books per person

Calling all bookworms to keep this weekend (Sep 13 and 14) free. The National Library Board (NLB) will hold the 10th edition of its Big Book Giveaway, which sees its pre-loved books given out for free. This year's event will have 60,000 books up for grabs – the highest number to date.

Happening at the Plaza of the National Library Building, this year's Big Book Giveaway will have books of various genres, including fantasy, science fiction, mystery and adult non-fiction. There will also be a dedicated section for books about and from Singapore.

Each visitor can bring home up to 10 books per person, with books available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Those who want to do their part in keeping the spirit of reading alive can also donate their books at the event. Do note that you can only donate up to 50 books and they should not be religious materials, textbooks, magazines, annual reports, DVDs, CDs, AV materials and damaged or worn-out items.

In a statement, Ng Cher Pong, CEO of NLB, said: “We know many of our patrons still enjoy the touch of physical books for reading at leisure. Our popular Big Book Giveaway is therefore eagerly anticipated by many.

“As it is NLB’s 30th anniversary and SG60 too, we want to make it extra special by doubling the number of books to be given away. We hope this event, along with other things we offer at NLB, will continue to spark a love for reading among Singaporeans!”